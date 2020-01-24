advertisement

Being ousted from a band you’ve been playing with for a decade can’t be easy.

However, when there is no good reason other than the fact that they wanted to reinstate the guy you replaced, it must hurt.

That said, it looks like Josh Klinghoffer is taking it all over the chin.

As you may remember, the guitarist was originally appointed to replace John Frusciante in Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2009 – and has now been removed from his post to make way for Frusciante’s return.

The group made the announcement last month, saying, “Josh is a handsome musician whom we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him and the countless gifts he shared with us. “

Now, Klinghoffer has broken his silence on the group’s musical chair set on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, and by all accounts, there is no hard feelings.

He called it “a fairly simple decision” for the RHCP and said it was “a complete shock but not a surprise.”

“John and Flea have musical language,” he said. “I will never be able to face the story that he and John had.”

He revealed that the group had told him the news in Flea’s house. “They just said,” We’ll get there. We decided to ask John to come back to the group. “, Did he declare. “And I sat quietly for a second and said,” I’m not surprised. “

“The only thing I could think of to say was,” I wish I could have done something with you guys, musically or creatively, that would have made this impossible. “”

Now, Frusciante should join his group comrades in the studio as they begin to work on a new album. The last album he played on was the 2006 Stadium Arcadium.

