advertisement

Donaldson will play for his sixth MLB team in 2020 after agreeing on a four-year deal with the Twins. The 34-year-old holds the hot corner for his new club and returns to the American League after spending a year with the Braves in the National League. A new team means new baseball factors for his new home digs and a new lineup to join. Both factors are analyzed below. I will also take a close look at his 2019 and, above all, tie everything together to predict what is on the horizon this year.

Prepare for your design with our award-winning fantasy baseball tools >>

Park factors

Our parking factors are currently being updated and will be available again soon. The following table lists the right-handed Batter Park factors for runs and Homer for Donaldson’s previous home (SunTrust Park) and current home (Target Field), calculated by year in the baseball prospectus.

advertisement

Baseball stadium (year)

Running

Homer

SunTrust (2019)

101

99

Target field (2019)

97

97

Target field (2018)

96

91

Target field (2017)

103

108

As you can see in the table above, Target Park’s parking factors for runs and Homer for righties have been consistently positive over the past three years. Last year’s parking factors split the difference between the batsman-friendly numbers in 2017 and the pitcher-friendly factors in 2018, and both checked in a little less than those in SunTrust Park. All in all, I consider the parking factor to be negligible and not a downgrade. If it returns to what it played in 2017, it would actually be an upgrade.

Quality and depth of the lineup

Donaldson will enjoy a lineup upgrade with his new team. He has evolved from an above-average offense to a potential elite offense this year. In 2019 the Braves took ninth place in wRC + (102) and seventh place in wOBA (.332) after FanGraphs. In comparison, the twins were third in wRC + (116) and second in wOBA (.347). With the exception of Jonathan Schoop (.324 wOBA and 100 wRC +), C.J. Cron (.325 wOBA and 101 wRC +) and Jason Castro (.328 wOBA and 103 wRC +) return the twins most of their key pieces on the offensive. Miguel Sano will change the diamond, with Donaldson essentially replacing Cron, and Sano (.378 WOBA and 137 WRC +) should add even more value to the offense this year after playing in only 105 games and registering only 439 record appearances last year had injury. Luis Arraez (.360 wOBA and 125 wRC +) should be an upgrade over Schoop on the second base, and the combination of Alex Avila (.323 wOBA and 97 wRC +) and more playtime for the return of Mitch Garver (.404 wOBA and 155 wRC +). could also revive the late Castro’s offensive production. In summary, it can be said that this line-up has a good chance of being better than the already strong line-up of the previous year.

As an added bonus, Donaldson’s return to the American League means that the lineup in which he plays contains a designated hitter instead of the pitcher that hits for himself, and Nelson Cruz is not just any designated hitter since he is one of the best hitters the world remains game. They also have depth if the injury bug bites a regular player, with Marwin Gonzalez acting as an adequate provider and offensive thinking vantage point in the wing Brent Rooker as depth in the corner outside field, in first base and as a batsman. Donaldson had cleaned up last year mainly with 489 record appearances for the Braves, but also with 144 record appearances, which were in second place and have been referred to as the two-hole home with the Blue Jays in previous seasons.

Minnesota has a talented mix of left and right handed striking options that can be staggered – which should be particularly useful this year as the MLB rule has changed and the pitchers must have at least three hits or the end of half an inning round. Cruz landed mostly third place for the Twins last year, but the team could choose to separate their right-wing opponents by clearing Donaldson in second place and Cruz, with left-hander Eddie Rosario in between. You could also choose to hit Cruz and Donaldson in a row and not worry about the handedness of the top level of your order being split. Regardless, Donaldson is a good bet to get second, third or fourth place in a loaded lineup and topping up production statistics in abundance.

Review 2019

Donaldson was a sought-after free agent because of his ability to get back on his feet after an injury-ridden 2018 season. In his 33-year season last year, he took 37 Homer, stole four bases and cut .259 / .379 / .521 with 96 runs, 94 RBIs, 15.2 BB%, 23.5 K% and 132 wRC + in 659-plate appearances. He was healthy enough to play 155 games in 2019, having played most games since the 2016 season. Before 52 games in 2018 and 113 games in 2017, Donaldson played 155 or more games in four consecutive years.

Even in the twilight of his career, Donaldson puts a load in the ball. Paul Goldschmidt was eighth among the qualified players of last year with 47.5%. Of 478 hits with at least 50 batted ball events, Donaldson’s 9.4% mark in Barrels / Plate Appearances was the 17th highest overall and its average FB / LD exit speed of 98.1 mph as the sixth highest mark classified, by baseball savant. Interestingly, the new teammates Sano (94.4 km / h LD / FB average speed) and Cruz (99.2 km / h) were among the players who were second and fourth in front of him.

Outlook 2020

There is no reason to believe that Donaldson expects a significant decline in production. On the contrary, it’s a decent bet to beat last year’s numbers. Dampfer projected him onto a total of 644 record appearances and hits .267 / .379 / .527 with 36 homers, 100 runs, 103 RBIs and four stolen bases. According to the ESPN player rating, he finished 14th among the third-placed last year. Javier Baez was one of the players ranked on the hot corner in front of him, but he loses third base qualification almost everywhere after playing only one game there last year. Donaldson is currently being drafted at around 102 as the 14th third basemen off-board, according to our ADP data, and this corresponds to its production last year. His ADP should get a bump now because he has a new home as part of a highly talented lineup, and I would prefer him to Eduardo Escobar (99 ADP) and Matt Chapman (89 ADP) and take the 56th choice for him at his expense instead Manny Machado or the 60th choice for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Prepare for your design with our award-winning fantasy baseball tools >>



Subscribe to: Apple podcasts | Google Play | SoundCloud | Stitcher | turn on

Josh Shepardson is a well-known author on FantasyPros. More information from Josh can be found in his archive and follow him @ BChad50.

advertisement