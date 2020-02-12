Joseph Vilsmaier, a German director and cameraman behind the acclaimed “Stalingrad” drama from World War II in 1993, died on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. He was 81 years old.

His agent confirmed to the AP that Vilsmaier had died “peacefully” on Tuesday in his home in Bavaria.

Vilsmaier’s film “Stalingrad” about a group of German soldiers fighting in the Battle of Stalingrad in Soviet Russia won three Bavarian film awards in 1993, including one for the best production and one for Vilsmaier’s cinematography.

Vilsmaier worked as a runner and technician in a music conservatory for nine years before moving up the ranks and finally got a job as a cameraman for German television.

His first film, “Autumn Milk” from 1989, was played by his wife Dana Vávrová and was a box office success in the country. The success of this film was later surpassed in 1997 in “The Harmonists” on the rise and fall of the Comedian Harmonists, Germany’s most famous a capella group in the 1930s. His 1995 film “Brother of Sleep” was also nominated for the best foreign language film at the Golden Globes.

Vilsmaier’s last film is slated to be released later this year, “The Boandl Junk and Eternal Love,” a comedy that he completed before his death.

He is survived by his three daughters Janina, Theresa and Josephina.

