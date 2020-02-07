advertisement

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu took the time to support coach Quique Setien during an interview with Barca TV. Bartomeu made it clear that, despite some field difficulties recently, and unstable off-field difficulties, that Setien was the man for the job.

“We had clear chances and played well,” he said. “We created a lot and I want to congratulate the players on how they played. They showed ambition and motivation.

Athletic had a goal kick in the end and won the game. We deserved to pass, but it was not possible. I reiterate that I liked the ambition shown by the team on the field, because it is a tough place to come and local fans are on top of you.

Now we have La Liga and Champions League to focus on. Playing like this, I’m sure success will follow. “

Being out of the Copa del Rey can be helpful for Barcelona. Perhaps Bartomeu’s optimism will pay off with fewer matches to limit Barcelona’s already poor roster.

