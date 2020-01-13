advertisement

Kicker Jose Borregales moves to the University of Miami after playing a controversial role in FIU’s win over the Hurricanes last season

CORAL GABLES – Jose Borregales was eventually sought after by the Miami Hurricanes. Hitting her was all it took.

The former FIU kicker, who played a major role in the Panthers’ overwhelming win over the Hurricanes in November, announced in a tweet Sunday that he was enrolling in Miami as a graduate transfer. He will be on campus Monday when the hurricanes can officially confirm his arrival.

“UM was and is my dream school,” said Borregales in a telephone interview. “I grew up here in Miami. I saw how they grew up. It was a pretty easy decision where I wanted to go. “

Hundreds of players change every year, but the history of Borregales stands out for many reasons.

During his school days, Borregales announced that he wanted to play in Miami; The hurricanes ignored him, so he signed up for the FIU in 2015 and “has had a chip on my shoulder since then”. His brother, Andres Borregales, is involved in Miami and is said to be part of the school’s 2021 recruitment class.

And then FIU 30, Miami 24 happened.

Borregales scored three field goals from the FIU’s win over the Hurricanes in Marlins Park in November – from 29, 50 and 53 meters. That’s not all he did that night: after one of his kicks, he put his hands together in an upside-down “U” shape, a popular sign of disregard from Miami opponents, and was accused of having been busted A gesture after a late FIU score helped drive the game away.

“Let me explain,” said Borregales, who frankly acknowledges how emotional the game was and how much he wanted to beat the hurricanes. “My hand wasn’t on the back of my neck. It was in front of my face mask. I made the slide, just spread my arms as if I said the game was over. I did it fairly quickly and it looked like I’d cut my throat, but I really wasn’t. “

Miami doesn’t seem to have hard feelings.

When Borregales announced that he would be entering the transfer portal, many schools tried to measure his interest. Miami slipped into its direct news; Jonathan Patke, Hurricanes’ assistant coach and special team coordinator, simply sent him an emoji with two eyeballs to start the conversation.

The message from Miami was clear: I’ll see you, Jose.

Kicker was also a very important position for Miami. The Hurricanes used three kickers this season, lost at least three games largely due to missteps and missed eight field goals from 40 meters away. Meanwhile, Borregales shook off a slow start to make 19 of his last 23 field goal attempts.

When the hurricanes asked, Borregales didn’t take long to decide. He leaves the FIU with a bachelor’s degree in leisure and sports management. in Miami he will do a Masters in Liberal Studies.

“I went to the FIU to collect all these records and be the best kicker the FIU has ever come out of,” said Borregales. “And I did that in three years. It was something I didn’t think would happen, but it did. I had nothing left to play, so I decided to transfer. “

This makes the dreams he had five or six years ago of wearing the U – not turning it upside down – a reality.

Borregales came to the USA from Venezuela at the age of 6 and accidentally started playing football at the age of 9 (he liked the helmets he had seen in a park with some children and his mother signed him on without knowing what football really is ) was ridiculed by friends for giving up football for the game, and wasn’t even as good at kicking until his second year of high school.

And now he’s in the hurricanes.

“Leaving the FIU was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made,” said Borregales. “Once you’ve made friends with something or somewhere, you tend not to stray from it because you don’t know what the future holds. But that was a risk I want to take.”

