Happy decision

“I am very pleased with the decision to join the Yamaha Factory Test Team. I was always planning to stay involved in MotoGP and go back to the paddock, and I think that’s a good role for me, ”Lorenzo said.

“I know the team and the M1 well. Yamaha really suits my riding style, and it will be very exciting to meet my old rider again, ”added Lorenzo, who won all three of his MotoGP world titles (2010, 2012 and 2015) with Yamaha.

The stats speak for themselves

So far, no wild card race is planned for Lorenzo in 2020, but the vineyard is that Yamaha is open to opportunity if he decides to compete again.

Statistics speak for itself. 18 seasons, three MotoGP world championships, 250 world titles, 68 victories, 152 chairs, 69 polar positions and 37 fastest races. It’s Lorenzo, one of the true greats of the modern Grand Prix race. .

Ducati switch

Lorenzo has had two difficult seasons in 2015 after winning his last title in 2015. With Yamaha its last world title in 2015.

He then gave the Ducati the privilege of forgetting in 2017, where he failed to win the first race in the first race without failing in one race.

Honda Challenge:

The 2019 FIM MotoGP World Championship season was another challenge for the Spaniard as he teamed up with Repsol Honda World Champion Mark Marquez.

Injuries to the recurring and broken vertebrae interrupted the season, which required a long recovery before he decided to call it a day at the gym.

