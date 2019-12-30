advertisement

Two days before the premiere of “Messiah” on Netflix, the Royal Film Commission of Jordan is asking the streamer to keep the thriller away from its Jordanian platform with religious implications.

The RFC requested this in a statement published on its website on Monday.

“After the RFC was made aware of its content, it officially asked Netflix management not to stream it in Jordan,” the statement said.

“Messiah,” which will premiere worldwide on January 1 in Netflix, follows a mysterious man known to some as Al-Massih (Mehdi Dehbi), who has garnered a large and committed following from public acts of disruption. This attracts the attention of CIA agent Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan), who is dedicated to finding out if he is really the second coming of Christ – or if he is a fraudster who wants to break up the geopolitical order of the world.

Although the RFC originally allowed the series – which has no religious affiliation – to be filmed there in 2018, the predominantly Muslim country has since changed its position on the program, which it believes is “contrary to the holiness of religion and possibly against Violates laws in the country. “

In a statement to TheWrap, a Netflix spokesman said: “The Messiah is a work of fiction. It is not based on any figure, figure or religion. All Netflix ads include ratings and information that help members decide what is right for them and their families. “

The RFC has not yet taken legal action against Netflix to prevent the show from streaming on the Jordanian service.

The RFC added that it plans to “rethink its policies” on which productions will allow it to shoot in Jordan.

“Over the past few months, the RFC Board has worked to rethink its policies and has decided that it will change its policies for production in Jordan by ensuring that the content does not violate U.S. law Country, ”the statement said.

