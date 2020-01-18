advertisement

Kanye West knocked once: “Yeezy jumped over the Jumpman.” But in 2019 that wasn’t the case – at least on the resale market.

According to the StockX report “The State of the Market”, Jordan Brand had the highest market share of sneakers in the resale market last year, with an average resale price of $ 266 and an average retail price premium of 61%. Adidas and Nike followed in second and third place – the first was $ 295 with a 36% premium, the second with an average of $ 230 at a 47% premium. (Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of Nike Inc.)

The Jumpman also dominated among the top silhouettes by market share, as its classic Air Jordan 1, with an average resale price of $ 260, holds 23% of the total market share in StockX. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s ranked second with an 18% market share and an average price of $ 280, while Nike’s Air Force 1s had a 6% market share and were resold for around $ 274.

2019 was a big year for Jordan Brand, which had its first billion dollar quarter in December. The label delivered several iterations of Air Jordan 1 throughout the year, including the latest series of “Fearless Ones” releases with new looks of the shoe, as well as high-profile collaborations with Melody Ehsani and Edison Chen. It also signed New Orleans pelicans that Zion Williamson added to the athlete’s ambassador list in July, while former superstar Duke Blue Devils introduced the ready-to-fly Air Jordan 34 to the masses in September.

The then CEO, Mark Parker, said the oldest and newest sneakers from Jordan Brand were the biggest hits: the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 34. “The brand is international and very strong in North America,” he added from Nike in the second quarter , (John Donahoe is now general manager.) “The market is healthy and in many cases demand exceeds supply.”

In its report, StockX estimates that the global secondary market for sneakers is currently valued at around $ 6 billion. While the primary sneaker market still dominates at $ 100 billion, the online reseller predicts that the secondary market will have a 15-25% share of the primary market in 2025.

The company also found that a third of generation Z men and just over a quarter of their female counterparts call themselves “sneakerheads” – a term commonly used by collectors, dealers, or sneaker enthusiasts.

