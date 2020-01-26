advertisement

Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of 25-year-old Derbyshire footballer Jordan Sinnott.

Paramedics found Mr. Sinnott unconscious with a fractured skull at Retford Market Place in Nottinghamshire on Saturday morning January 25.

They treated him around 2 a.m. before taking him to the hospital where he died later in the day, surrounded by his family.

Nottinghamshire detectives arrested a 27-year-old man soon after, but they are now treating the incident as murder.

The arrested man remains in detention.

Previously, police were called to Dominie Cross Pub on Grove Street after reports of a “large-scale disruption”.

As of Friday, January 24, up to eight men and women were allegedly involved in the “disruption” of the pub parking lot at 11:25 p.m.

In addition to Mr. Sinnott’s injuries, a 27-year-old man had a broken nose and a 44-year-old man had a broken jaw.

Mr. Sinnott has been on loan to Matlock Town FC from Alfreton Town FC since August 2019.

He began his career in Huddersfield Town before moving to Altrincham in 2015.

He played 57 games with them before moving to Halifax in 2016.

Mr. Sinnott then played for Chesterfield until 2018, when he moved to Alfreton.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson of the Nottinghamshire Police said: “The death of Mr. Sinnott is a sad and significant event in this investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Mr. Sinnott, whom our specialist officers continue to support during this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation team will continue to seek to identify those responsible and bring them to justice and, although we have arrested at an early stage of our investigations, we appeal to anyone in the center – town of Retford late Friday evening and early Saturday morning to show up.

“This incident took place at a very busy time and we believe that there are still a number of witnesses who have not yet come forward and who may have vital information about how a young man lost his life so tragically.

“I would like to appeal directly to anyone who has witnessed an incident to contact the Nottinghamshire police or call Crimestoppers anonymously with all the information available to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottinghamshire Police at 101 with reference number 78 dated January 25, 2020.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

