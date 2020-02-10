advertisement

It turns out that Jordan Pickford may not be the world-class goalkeeper that many English commentators had hoped for. The 2018 World Cup provided the perfect opportunity to expand this squad, with Jordan Pickford benefiting from this hype more than anyone else.

Many expected him to establish himself as one of the game’s top goalkeepers, but those from outside the country had their doubts. These have now proven to be correct.

Pickford has made it a habit to score some very questionable goals in the past 18 months, with the most recent example being against Crystal Palace last weekend.

He is now starting to overdue criticism because his tendency to drop Clangers jeopardizes his place in the English team. However, he feels treated unfairly.

Pickford said being an English player made him a target when reality probably allowed him to avoid criticism than he otherwise would:

I think the press and everyone; the players – look at Gary Neville – they only want to come for English players,

Everyone gets a stick. Some are praised much more than others. That is part of being an English player.

Everyone hates you for some reason. I just keep going. You have to live with it, you have to learn. I know what I’m capable of and what I’m good at.

It is what it is. Look at Joe Hart when he was number one. He got pelters every week.

You just keep it away from your head because the only person who can handle things is you as an individual on the court and in training.

My main goal is to do things on the field for Everton. This will bring you to England.

It’s funny because everyone raves about you when you’re with England, but then you come back to your club and everyone wants to get you on your feet.

As a person, I don’t let that influence me. But it wears you out.

The best way to avoid criticism would probably be to stop crying, but I suppose everyone individually.

