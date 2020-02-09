advertisement

A controversial psychology professor and self-help author who has spent much of his career defending himself against political correctness is recovering from an addiction to sedatives, his daughter has revealed.

Jordan Peterson, 57, came from an intensive care unit in a Russian hospital last week after being treated for addiction to benzodiazepine, an anti-anxiety drug, the New York Post reports.

After repeated misdiagnoses in North American hospitals, including a clinic in New York, Peterson in Russia was looking for alternative treatments, Mikhaila Peterson said in a video posted on YouTube.

media_cameraJordan Peterson was in Sydney last year to promote his book and appear on the ABC Panel Show Q&A. Picture: Damian Shaw

“He almost died several times,” the daughter said, adding that her father had been taking the drug for years to treat anxiety caused by a severe autoimmune reaction to food.

Doctors increased the dose last year to cope with the stress after his wife Tammy was diagnosed with cancer.

The daughter and her husband brought Peterson, a professor at the University of Toronto who had been struggling with depression for a long time, to Moscow last month. According to the Canadian National Post, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and was brought into an induced coma for eight days. She described her father’s retreat as “terrible”.

In the past, Peterson said that he was able to fight back depression with the meat-rich diet that his daughter encouraged him to do.

Cutting out greens improved his mental and physical health overall, he said in a 2018 interview.

The author of the Twelve Rules of Life has been released from the hospital and is taking seizure medication, his daughter said. Although he has trouble walking and typing alone, he is “on the mend,” she said.

media_cameraMikhaila Peterson is the daughter of lifestyle guru Jordan Peterson, who is committed to a carnivorous diet.

“He’s smiling again,” she said.

