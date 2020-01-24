advertisement

An Olympic boxing qualifier that was canceled in China after the outbreak of a deadly virus that killed 26 people is instead held in Jordan, Friday said.

The International Olympic Committee’s Boxing Task Force (BTF) announced that the qualification for the Tokyo Summer Olympics will take place in Amman from March 3 to 11.

“The event, which was originally scheduled to take place in Wuhan, China, from February 3 to 14, was postponed following the joint decision by the BTF and the Chinese Olympic Committee to cancel the competition due to developments in China regarding the outbreak of the corona virus City, ”said an IOC statement.

advertisement

“After carefully reviewing all of the alternatives, BTF today approved the Jordanian Olympic Committee’s proposal to confirm the dates and location as soon as possible in the best interests of athletes preparing for the qualification.”

READ |

Sonia Lather ends with bronze at the Strandja Memorial boxing tournament



Boxing was almost excluded from the 2020 Olympic program after a series of scandals.

The right to organize the Olympic competition was withdrawn from the amateur boxing association AIBA and replaced by the special commission.

Wuhan should also host China, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia in qualifying for Asian group B women’s soccer from February 3rd to 9th.

However, the tournament will now be held on the same dates in the eastern city of Nanjing.

advertisement