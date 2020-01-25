advertisement

The Asian / Oceania Olympic boxing qualification, which was canceled in China after the outbreak of a deadly virus that killed 26 people, will be held in Jordan on Friday, officials said.

The International Olympic Committee’s Boxing Task Force (BTF) announced that the qualification for the Tokyo Summer Olympics will take place in Amman from March 3 to 11.

“The event, which was originally scheduled to take place in Wuhan, China, from February 3 to 14, was postponed following the joint decision by the BTF and the Chinese Olympic Committee to cancel the competition due to developments in China regarding the outbreak of the corona virus City, ”said an IOC statement.

“After carefully reviewing all of the alternatives, BTF today approved the Jordanian Olympic Committee’s proposal to confirm the dates and location as soon as possible in the best interests of athletes preparing for the qualification.”

The Philippines, which sent eight boxers to the event, had also offered to host the qualification.

Wuhan should also host China, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia for the Group B qualification for Asian women from February 3rd to 9th.

However, the tournament will now be held on the same dates in the eastern city of Nanjing.

