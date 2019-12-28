advertisement

In November 2010, Fabio Capello’s Jordan Henderson made his England debut in a friendly against France, which he completed in 4-2-3-1 in the rear midfield with Gareth Barry. In the second half after Barry was replaced by Adam Johnson, Steven Gerrard came to him. It didn’t go well. Henderson did not play a friendly against Denmark until March 2014.

But why would it have gone well then? Henderson was not a holding midfielder, even before considering how difficult it is to play as a holding midfielder alongside Gerrard. Not for the first time, people in Sunderland wondered if Capello had ever bothered to watch them play. One of the reasons why Darren Bent started two months after Henderson’s international debut was because he believed that if he played anywhere else, his chances of being recognized in England would be greater.

Even after Jürgen Klopp’s takeover, Henderson always seemed to be the outsider who was most likely to be replaced

advertisement

How could someone who had watched Henderson regularly, someone who had seen his energy and stamina and desire, his ability to cross a ball with his right foot, see that it was best used when he was in front of the back four ? He had played for Sunderland on the right when he came out of the youth system before Steve Bruce got him to the center, but it had always been somewhere to run. He was like a setter: if he didn’t run, run anywhere, hang around with fluttering ears, he wasn’t happy.

It was a matter that Henderson followed to Liverpool even after overcoming Brendan Rodgers’ original intention to sell him. Even after Jürgen Klopp’s takeover, Henderson always seemed to be the outsider who was most likely to be replaced. He just didn’t seem to have the tactical discipline to act as the deepest midfielder. His – and Liverpool’s – real breakthrough last season came after Fabinho took on that low-mid role and Henderson was freed to the right of the triangle. Hendo Unchained played several games in a row against Southampton, Porto and Chelsea last season.

Right position

The narrative made him return to his rightful position to discover his fate, which led to the emotional celebrations with his father after the lifting of the Champions League and the development of his trademark trophy elevator – and who from Sunderland ever needed one? (The story can also note Liverpool’s debt to a small area south of Sunderland: Henderson grew up in Herrington, a few miles east of Penshaw, home to Alan Kennedy, the left-back who scored crucial goals in two European finals Bob Paisley, who won six league titles and three European Cups as Liverpool coach for the championship he won as the left half, from Hetton-le-Hole, about four miles south.)

Nobody who started the game ended it with a higher success rate than Henderson’s 93.4 percent

But what happens after the grand finale? Madrid in June could easily have been Henderson’s finest hour. What else did he have to prove? Realistically nothing. There was a league to win after 30 years, and Liverpool will certainly do so now, but it was a collective ambition. Henderson himself had done everything he hoped for and more. The ugly duckling, a player whose curious gait had caused him to be copied by Alex Ferguson, had become a swan.

Except there was a wiggle. He wanted to be a swan – an awkward swan, truly, one whose paddles can be seen very clearly over the water – who could play as a midfielder on hold. Fabinho’s injury in November was one of those moments that could have derailed the season. Henderson entered. Perhaps his greatest quality has always been his willingness to learn. Those who saw his uncertain first game in central midfield for Sunderland in Birmingham doubted that he would ever make it to the middle. He was unstoppable within a few weeks.

Clean sheets

Liverpool conceded a goal in four league games in which the 29-year-old played in midfield last month. This season, three of their five league draws have won. He played as the winner when Liverpool defeated Flamengo in the Club World Cup final.

Against Leicester on Thursday, Henderson was equally crucial to victory, although it was Trent Alexander-Arnold who scored with his goal and part of the other three goals. There was all the familiar energy, three duels and one interception. But what was remarkable about Liverpool was the way both teams took control of the game, pushed it up and held the ball in about 10 minutes after the frenetic opening, when they were vulnerable to the counterattack. No one who started the game ended the game at a higher completion rate than Henderson’s 93.4 percent. This statistic contains a remarkable 10 exact long balls out of 11 attempted balls. He’s not Xavi or Andrea Pirlo and never will be, but at King Power Stadium he had more in common with them than expected.

Capello misunderstood it nine years ago, but Henderson becomes the player he wanted to be. Other midfielders have proven unable to change, but Henderson is constantly evolving and improving.

advertisement