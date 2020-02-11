advertisement

DALLAS – Another perfect evening for Rudy Gobert against Dallas didn’t feel like one with a head start that slipped in the third quarter.

Utah Jazz and its 7-foot-1 center found a way to win.

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points before the foul and helped Gobert and Jazz defeat the Mavericks 123-119 on Monday evening.

Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points, each hitting the key baskets towards the end of the fourth quarter after the 21-point halftime lead of jazz was reduced to three in the third quarter.

“It will never be perfect,” said Gobert, who was 7 out of 7 off the field after making all eight attempts to win Utah at home against Dallas last month.

“Some days there is a storm and we all have to get together and end the game as a team. I think we did pretty well when they did a great run.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. had a season high of 33 points and Kristaps Porzingis increased to 28 for the Mavericks in his seventh consecutive game without injured All-Star Point Guard Luka Doncic.

The second-year sensation, which has a sprained right ankle, could return to the last game before the All-Star break. The Mavericks are 3-4 in their second stint without Doncic, both due to a sprain in the right ankle.

Utah shot 61% in the first half and a season high of 59% for the game, just ahead of the highest percentage that Dallas has allowed this season.

The Mavericks have one of the best course records in the league at 18-8, but have dropped to 14-14 at home. They have lost four of their last five at home.

“It’s embarrassing,” said Hardaway. “We all know that. Everyone has to put their minds and bodies in order to come here and fight for 48. We don’t do this at home.”

Bogdanovic had a pair of clutch 3 points the night after the Croatian striker became the NBA’s first player with multiple buzzers this season, hitting a 3 that defeated the Rockets in Houston between 114 and 113.

Mitchell, who was 8 out of 12, prevailed with a tough turnaround jumper for a late lead of seven points.

“We were at the wrong end of where they come back and take the lead,” Mitchell said. “The biggest problem is that we weren’t scared. We didn’t want him to be back. How can we fix that and have made further progress.”

Clarkson was 10 out of 17 and had eight assists and five rebounds. He got dirty four minutes before the end when jazz won his third game in a row after a five-time losing streak that followed a 19-2 stretch.

Hardaway scored 14 points in the third quarter when Dallas reduced the 21-point halftime deficit to three before jazz ended the quarter with a 17: 4 run.

TIP-INS

Jazz: PG Mike Conley missed the second night of a duel for the second year in a row, officially to heal injuries after right knee pain. Jazz could put its 32-year-old starter on the back end of its four remaining backs to backs. Conley also missed 19 games with a left thigh strain. … Emmanuel Mudiay scored 12 points and Joe Ingles scored eight against Clarkson. … Gobert has fired 17 consecutive shots against Dallas since February 23.

Mavericks: leaders came with second chance points, the Mavericks had season lows with second chance points (13: 2) and rebounds (45: 26). Dallas’ previous rebound low was 44. … Seth Curry scored 15 points.

ASSIST OF THE NIGHT

Boban Marjanovic, the 7-4 Serb, saved the 7-3 Porzingis when his Latvian teammate couldn’t stick the ball out with the end of a broomstick when the ball was stuck behind a back wall in the shot clock.

Porzingis failed to get the ball out of the way several times before Marjanovic came off the bench and cheered for the crowd. They became louder than Marjanovic immediately succeeded.

Whispering Snyder

Utah’s coach Quin Snyder barely made it through a short media session before the game because he lost his voice. He didn’t even try after the game and sent assistant Alex Jensen to speak to reporters.

NEXT

Each team is at home on Wednesday to play their last game before the All Star break. Utah opens a six-game home stand against Miami. Dallas plays Sacramento.

