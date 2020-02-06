advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Jordan Burch, a five-star defender, submitted his letter of intent to the University of South Carolina on Thursday evening and officially made him a gamecock.

Burch’s involvement made headlines this week when the Hammond Defensive Lineman failed to sign his papers during a Wednesday celebration at Hammond School. According to a source from ABC Columbia, the camp in Burch was waiting to sign the papers. The reason is still unknown.

Several outlets reported on Wednesday that Burch was still negotiating with LSU representatives who were still courting the top five recruits on National Signing Day.

Burch originally committed to the Gamecocks in December, making it the highest rated engagement since Jadeveon Clowney. He is considered a consensus top five recruit in the country.

“It’s a great day for the University of South Carolina,” Hammond coach Erik Kimrey said Thursday evening. “I am thrilled by Jordan, who not only gives the program exceptional talent, but also character.”

Burch helped the Skyhawks 2019 their third SCISA 3A title in a row with a 12-2 record. He joins Hammond defender Boogie Huntley in the 2020 USC class.

