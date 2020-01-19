advertisement

When pictures of the Dior Jordan sneaker came online last month, the fans were wild. Now more is coming.

The French fashion house and sportswear giant announced today that their partnership will include clothing and accessories. The pieces, inspired by the wardrobe of none other than NBA legend Michael Jordan himself, are available in a restrained palette of navy, white and gray.

“The clothes are based on Michael Jordan’s off-court style. He was wearing suits all the time – I think that’s great,” said Kim Jones, creative director at Dior. “I like the fact that we do something related to Clothing is extremely unexpected. “

advertisement

connected

The clothing on offer includes a gray suede hoodie, wool suits with Air Dior buttons and cashmere sweaters, polos and pants. Four leather goods are offered, including a pouch and a wallet, as well as square silk scarves, necklaces and jacquard ties. Consumers can get a first look at the range modeled by rapper Travis Scott, a frequent Jordan Brand employee.

Travis Scott from the Jordan x Dior series.

CREDIT: Jordan Brand

“We sell huge amounts of suits – it’s doubled – so it’s nice to celebrate. People want to look smart, they want to feel good. It’s cool to do that,” said Jones.

There’s also something new for sneakerheads to look forward to: a low-top version of the Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneaker. Neither Jordan nor Dior have announced the exact number of pairs currently being created, but a Jordanian executive has found that it will be somewhere “in the thousands”.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG Dior

CREDIT: Jordan Brand

All items will be available in selected Dior stores and pop-ups from April 2020. While pricing information is not yet known, items for luxury price tags are expected to be sold.

With contributions by Joelle Diderich

Want more?

The secret “black cat” Air Jordan 4 returns next week

This new Air Jordan 3 is covered with exotic animal motifs

Jordan vs. Yeezy: which brand dominated the resale market in 2019?

advertisement