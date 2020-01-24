advertisement

The stockbroker who inspired Martin Scorsese’s success in 2013 sued Riza Aziz for fraud and breach of contract.

Jordan Belfort, the real fraudster who was immortalized by Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s “Wolf of Wall Street”, is suing the producers of the film for fraud and breach of contract. (Via Variety.) Belfort filed a $ 300 million lawsuit at the Los Angeles Supreme Court against Riza Aziz ‘Red Granite Pictures, claiming he didn’t know the film was funded with funds stolen by the Malaysian government were.

Aziz is currently being accused of money laundering due to the raid on the massive 1MDB mutual fund launched by his stepfather, disgraced former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. He was arrested in Malaysia last July for corruption.

advertisement

Belfort claims that the Red Granite embezzlement scandal negatively affected the rights to his life story and that he would never have approved the contract if he knew where the money came from. The former stockbroker was jailed for 22 months in the 1990s for defrauding $ 200 million investors, and now claims the scam is reason to terminate his contract with Red Granite.

connected

connected

“Belfort was completely blind when he found out about Red Granite’s funding source and the film based on his book / story when the accused deprived him of the crime and funding sources,” the lawsuit said. “Had he known that he would never have sold the rights.”

Riza is a co-founder of Red Granite Pictures with Joey McFarland. In addition to funding “Wolf” in 2013, the West Hollywood-based production and distribution company is responsible for films such as “Friends With Kids”, “Out of the Furnace”, “Dumb and Dumber To” and “Daddy’s Home”. and “Papillon”.

“Jordan Belfort’s lawsuit is nothing more than a desperate and highly ironic attempt to get out of an agreement that has made him rich and famous for the first time in his life through legal and legitimate means,” said Red Granite lawyer Matthew Schwartz in a statement.

In an interview with finews.com in 2017, Belfort said it had something to do with Red Granite after the company hosted an extravagant opening party for “Wolf” at the Cannes Film Festival. “I met these guys and said to Anne (his fiancé):” These guys are criminals, “he said in an interview.” ‘This is a terrible scam, anyone who does this has stolen money.’ … I knew it was so obvious. “

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement