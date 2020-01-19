advertisement

The NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards or simply TEC Awards are a mixed bag, as they honor the best companies and individuals in several categories for their latest innovations or other creative work.

During the 35th ceremony at Hilton Anaheim on Saturday evening, The Ventures guitarist Don Wilson and legendary folk singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell were awarded prestigious prizes, while music newcomers Billie Eilish, Marvel’s Spider-Man and “ Game of Thrones ”went away with awards.

The show was moderated for the first time by musician and Portlandia star Fred Armisen and started with former Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter and The Cars vocalist Elliot Easton who performed with “Hawaii Five” by The Ventures. Before he honored the 86-year-old guitar icon that was in the audience.

Fred Armisen will host the 35th annual NAMM TEC Awards at the Hilton Anaheim on Saturday, January 18, 2020. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

Suzanne Santo plays “River” during the 35th annual NAMM TEC Awards at the Hilton Anaheim on Saturday, January 18, 2020. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

Weyes Blood will perform at the 35th annual NAMM TEC Awards at the Hilton Anaheim on Saturday, January 18, 2020. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

Herbie Hancock describes Joni Mitchell’s career before presenting the Les Paul Innovation Award at the 35th annual NAMM TEC Award at the Hilton Anaheim on Saturday, January 18, 2020. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

Armisen kept up the momentum as he admitted how busy he was with the NAMM Show every year. He made fun of all amateur drummers who went full throttle on the showroom floor and had a bag of props containing inventions that didn’t quite make the cut, like curved drumsticks, Freddy Krueger glove drumsticks, and 200- dollar digital maracas.

Another great honor for the evening was recording engineer Dave Pensado and recording industry veteran Herb Trawick, the duo responsible for “Pensados ​​Platz”. The two were inducted into the 2020 TEC Hall of Fame. Pensado tearfully thanked Trawick for years of working with him and Trawick returned the feeling in his speech, but also thanked his friend, the late Maurice White of Earth, Wind & Fire, who helped put Trawick on the map ,

Mitchell was the first woman to receive the Les Paul Innovation Award, which she received from her longtime friend and jazz musician Herbie Hancock. After recapitulating Mitchell’s illustrious career and realizing that he couldn’t imagine a world without this brave woman’s brave songs and records, Hancock stood up for a minute and summed it all up: “My dear friend Joni Mitchell is an asshole. “

The 76-year-old folk icon was in the audience and smiled several times when Hancock delivered his speech. When he handed her the award, she thanked the audience warmly, which gave her a long standing ovation.

Several artists have performed Mitchell’s music on stage, including singer and guitarist Suzanne Santo who played “River”. Kevin Ross gave a wonderful interpretation of “A Case of You” and “Weyes Blood”, which caused goosebumps with “Woodstock”. The rock band Venice ended the ceremony with a cover of Mitchell’s “Free Man in Paris”.

As companies like Shure, Townsend Labs, KORG, Moog Music, JBL, Avid and others took home trophies that honored their work in the industry last year, numerous creative awards were also presented.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” received the award for the production of film tones; The “Star is Born” soundtrack was won for the production / album. Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” won a record production / single or a track; The 61st Annual Grammy Awards won remote production / recording or broadcasting. “Game of Thrones” achieved TV sound production; Marvel’s Spider-Man won in the game category for the interactive production of entertainment sound. and Sir Paul McCartney’s Freshen Up Tour brought the sound production of events home.

