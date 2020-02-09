advertisement

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. Freshman Wendell Moore was lagging behind when time ran out to help extend Duke # 7 to North Carolina 98-96 in overtime in a wild renewal of Saturday night’s rivalry.

Moore’s successor to Tre Jones’ missed off-balance jumper finally ended this game, in which Duke slipped from 13 to 13 in the last 4½ minutes of regulation. Jones forced overtime and hit a competitive knight on the regulating horn after correcting his own intentionally missed free throw.

Jones ended the tournament with 28 points and led the Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which left most of the night behind and performed only 1:47 game actions.

“He was on a different level tonight,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. “We won because of this child.”

Cole Anthony scored 24 points to lead the Tar Heels (10-13, 3-9) who unexpectedly took control of this part of the way – only to be reversed by missed free throws and an inability to make up one or more to make two more clutch games complete this.

A controversial no-call in the final seconds of extra time gave Duke the ball and his chance to win. After a Moore driving basket brought the Blue Devils to 96-95 in 12 seconds, the Tar Heels tried to tie the ball to Andrew Platek – only to see Moore throw the ball away from Platek while he was made contact near the sideline.

Jones pulled a foul with a 6.6 second lead and hit the first free throw to score 96, but missed the second just to deliver the rebound beyond the bow. The Blue Devils got it back and Jones tried to follow his OT shot with an even bigger one.

He missed, but Moore was on the verge of flicking his horn and sent the Blue Devils off the bench to celebrate one of the wildest games in recent rivalry history.

“If you don’t care who won the game, you had to enjoy it as a great college basketball game,” said Roy Williams, UNC coach. “I don’t care who won the game, so I didn’t like the end result.”

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Jones reminded us of how good he can be in big moments. After the big man, Vernon Carey Jr., fouled, Jones took command to keep the Blue Devils running. He had the last nine points of the Blue Devils, including the competitive jumper over Anthony to force overtime, then the first six points of Duke’s overtime. “Tre was great,” said Krzyzewski, adding, “He was a stallion tonight, man.”

UNC: For once, the seasonal fights of the Tar Heels seemed to be over, and they’d probably found their best mix of Anthony’s ball-dominant style by consistently putting the ball in the post without number 3 scorer Brandon Robinson, causing an ankle injury. Yet the Tar Heels – like they had stalled in their first home loss to Clemson last month – couldn’t come up with a couple of important stops or baskets when the game got out of balance. Most strikingly, they made only 21 out of 38 free throws, including 5 out of 12 to end regulation and had a chance to close it.

STAY CLOSE

Given the history of rivalry, this was aptly narrow.

The teams celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first basketball game between teams wearing retro-inspired jerseys, with each team wearing their shade of blue. And in an odd statistic, the teams had split the last 100 games evenly and scored 7,746 points in those matches.

And now Duke is in the front with a bucket.

NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils are hosting the state of Florida on Monday evening.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit opponents of the League Wake Forest on Tuesday evening.





