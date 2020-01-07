advertisement

The relaunch of the X-Men title as part of the Dawn of X book series was anything but consistent in terms of the cast. Issues 1 and 2 seemed to be led by the Summers family, but subsequent issues included Apocalypse, Magneto (which appeared in the first issue), the Gorgon, and Professor-X.

A lot seems to change with the fifth edition of the series. Jonathan Hickman’s title up to this point was illustrated by Leinil Francis Yu, an outstanding artist. In issue 5, however, House of X / Powers of X artist R.B. Silva reunited him with the architect of the event for the first time since its end.

Here is the official request from Marvel Comics:

“POWERS OF X, mastermind author Jonathan Hickman and superstar artist R.B. Silva meet in X-MEN # 5 to tell a shocking story that leads directly to Hickman’s future plans for the X-Men franchise! With all the mutant species now united on Krakoa, each of your favorite X-Men can be called upon to defend their new mutated homeland. Watch what happens when the Quiet Council X-23 puts Synch and Darwin together for a dangerous mission that requires each of their unique skills. “

X-23

X-23, the laboratory-grown “daughter” of the best that Wolverine has ever done, is no stranger to fans in both the hardcore and casual sectors. Since her debut in the WB kids animated series X-Men: Evolution on Saturday morning, she has been heavily represented in the books and on the screen with a role in the movie Logan.

Synchronize

With Krakoan’s resurrection records, it was only a matter of time before Synch, the fan favorite, returned to the land of the living. It’s a miracle that he wasn’t brought back years ago. Synch – or Everette Thomas – was a founding member of Generation-X, who was discovered during the X-Men crossover event, the Phalanx Covenant.

As a member of the second generation of X-Men trainees – in the footsteps of the New Mutants – Synch was expanded to become the market leader. Banshee – his mentor and also a beneficiary of the resurrection protocols – observed natural leadership skills during his training. The powers of Synch enabled him to mimic the abilities of other mutants in a certain proximity.

Synch’s life ended heroically when he and Banshee tried to disarm several bombs that Emma Frost had dropped in her school. Although he inherited the strength of invulnerability and escape from his teammate and girlfriend Monet, he expanded the scope of his copycat skills. The explosion was too violent for him and tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Darwin

Darwin may not be that recognizable to fans, but the character was featured in the film that gave the X-Men film franchise a gentle restart, X-Men: First Class. He made his debut a few years earlier in the comic X-Men: Deadly Genesis. He was a member of Moira MacTaggert’s additional team from X-Men, which was tasked to save Xavier’s original team from Krakoa, the living island.

His powers are simple, yet wonderfully complex. His mutated ability allows him to adapt to survive any situation. During the Deadly Genesis, his teammates Petra and Sway were brutally killed. He died himself, absorbing the essence of his teammates, converting them into energy and connecting them to the last surviving member – the Summers’ brother – Vulcan.

As far as I know, these three have never met. X-23 was born years after Synch’s death, and Darwin rested in a cocoon of the earth for years. The ability to adapt and survive appears to be of paramount importance for this mission, and with Hickman and Silva at the helm, it will be worth the entrance fee.

X-Men # 5 will be available on January 29, 2020.

