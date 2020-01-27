advertisement

Ireland Under-21 international Jonathan Afolabi has signed for Dunfermline Athletic and has been loaned out for the Scottish championship until the end of the season.

The striker only signed for Celtic last summer and changed for free from Southampton. He was in high demand and delighted both English teams and a number of teams across the continent.

The road to the first team football lured him to Glasgow, but it hasn’t worked out for the player yet.

Afolabi was on the verge of a breakthrough last fall, only an injury hampered his progress. Since then he has not come so close to the first team photo.

In the past few weeks, a loan changeover had been questioned, with Dunfermline confirming the change this afternoon.

DA #DAFC is pleased to announce the signing of the loan by @CelticFC’s Jonathan Afolabi by the end of the season.

➡️ https://t.co/5QhFrLDypY pic.twitter.com/eo599I9yiH

– Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc), January 27, 2020

At 20, Afolabi is in the phase of his career in which he has to play senior football. Moving to Dunfermline should give him the opportunity to do just that.

With a big year on the Irish U21 horizon, the striker also hopes to achieve a regular season with his club form under Stephen Kenny.

Dunfermline is currently fifth in the championship and needs a place in the top four to secure a place in the play-off. Dundee United is currently the leader in the division.

He will join Celtic and his international teammate Lee O’Connor in the division, who recently loaned to Partick Thistle.

