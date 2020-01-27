advertisement

Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do”, which was greeted by hot adult contemporary radio programs last week, has received a significant amount of new support this week.

Accordingly, it spends a second week as the most added song of the format.

“What A Man Gotta Do” landed at another 22 stations monitored by Mediabase this week.

advertisement

Taylor Swift’s new official single “The Man” occupies second place on the add-board with 16 pickups. Halsey’s “You should be sad” follows in third place with 12 each. 10 stations are added, Ed Sheeran’s “South Of The Border” (with Camila Cabello & Cardi B) and Alicia Key’s “Underdog” in fourth

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Billie Eilish’s “Everything I wanted” (6th), Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (with DaBaby)” (7th), Noah Cyrus’ “July” (7th) , Tie), The Weeknds “Blinding Lights” (9.), Lizzos “Cuz I Love You” (10.) and Fitz & The Tantrums “I Just Wanna Shine” (10.).

advertisement