Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do” is not only the top adult radio station, but also the most popular product in pop radio.

“What A Man Gotta Do” landed in connection with this week’s official appearance at 164 stations monitored by Mediabase.

Halsey’s “You should be sad”, which was supported by 46 stations, took second place on the add board.

Chelsea Cutler’s new “Sad Tonight” came in third with 39 newcomers. Each of 21 new stations, Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (with DaBaby)” and The Weeknds “Blinding Lights”, finished fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options include: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” (6th place), Regard’s “Ride It” (7th place, tie), Brockhampton’s “SUGAR” (7th place, tie), Alicia Keys “Underdog” (7th place, tie) and “RITMO” by Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin (7th place, tie).

