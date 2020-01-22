advertisement

Shortly after the group’s new single was released, and in advance of their next Grammy appearance, Jonas Brothers attended The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick talk to Ellen during Wednesday’s episode. The conversation touches on her sold-out tour, her plans to perform “What A Man Gotta Do” at the Grammys, and her successful foray into TikTok.

They are not only there for an interview, but also play a game “Say Whaaat”.

The full episode will air this afternoon, but video highlights and photos from Jonas ‘Brothers’ performance are already available:

Jonas Brothers on 01/22/20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Sarah Hass, Warner Bros.) Jonas Brothers on 01/22/20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Sarah Hass, Warner Bros.) Jonas Brothers on 01/22/20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Sarah Hass, Warner Bros.) Jonas Brothers on 01/22/20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Sarah Hass, Warner Bros.) Jonas Brothers on 01/22/20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Sarah Hass (Warner Bros.) Jonas Brothers on 01/22/20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Sarah Hass (Warner Bros.) Jonas Brothers on 01/22/20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Sarah Hass) Warner Bros.)

