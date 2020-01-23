advertisement

Focus Features will release the latest film by director Jon Stewart entitled “Irresistible” on May 29, 2020, the distributor said on Wednesday.

Steve Carell, Chris Cooper and Rose Byrne play the leading role in the political comedy that the former presenter of the “Daily Show” wrote and directed.

“Irresistible” is a satire of what happens when a small town in Wisconsin becomes the main attraction of our political circus. After top Democrat strategist Gary (Steve Carell) sees a video of a retired marine colonel (Chris Cooper) campaigning for the rights of his city’s undocumented workers, Gary believes he has found the key to to win back the heartland. However, when the Republicans face him with his brilliant archenemy Faith (Rose Byrne), what started out as a local race quickly gets out of control and struggles for the soul of America.

advertisement

Also read: Congress approved Jon Stewart’s recommended 9/11 Victim Fund

Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso also starred in the film. Plan B Entertainment and Jon Stewart produced the film.

Focus will be released in North America and Universal Pictures International will be distributed abroad. The film opens the same weekend as Disney’s “Artemis Fowl”.

“Irresistible” is Stewart’s successor to his 2014 drama “Rosewater” with Gael-García Bernal, an Iranian-Canadian journalist named Maziar Bahari, who was arrested by Iranian forces and suspected of being a spy, brutally interrogated.

advertisement