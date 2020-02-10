advertisement

Conservative BlazeTV presenter Jon Miller complained late Sunday evening about how Parasite director Bong Joon Ho had accepted the Oscar for best film, and resigned as criticism of his comments increased.

“A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for the best original screenplay in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917,” wrote the White House Brief moderator about the victory of South Korean film. The acceptance speech was: ‘GREAT HONORS. THANK YOU. “Then he continues to deliver the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America. “

After being charged with racism, Miller made it clear that these people’s comments were not about Koreans.

Also read: Oscar 2020: South Korea celebrates historic parasite victory

“These people are obviously not Koreans, but the ones in Hollywood who honor a foreign film that kindled the flames of the class struggle over two films that I thought deserved more than just showing how awake they were,” tweeted he in a follow-up post. That should be clear from the rest of what I’ve tweeted about today’s production. “

He was quickly denounced online. Chrissy Teigen cursed him while the famous columnist and critic Michael Musto wrote: “His speech was much more eloquent than what you just wrote.”

A formal complaint was filed on Twitter against Miller’s tweet “These People”, but the social media platform did not find that this was against their rules.

“I’m glad that, unlike Hollywood, Twitter didn’t agree to # Oscars picks without being canceled!” Miller wrote, showing a screenshot of the complaint.

National programs in the mother tongue of the creators are not new targets for Miller. A week before the Oscars, he targeted the Super Bowl, where Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed: “Oh, fantastic, the halftime show isn’t even in English,” he tweeted.

14 best and worst moments of the 2020 Oscars (photos)

The 92nd Oscar ceremony on Sunday was an eventful evening full of fantastic and exciting moments. From Eminem’s surprise appearance to James Corden and Rebel Wilson dressing up as cats, here are the best and worst moments of the 2020 Oscars. Getty

Best: Janelle Monae’s opening number First, the singer from “Dirty Computer” put on a red Mr. Rogers style cardigan and sang “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”. Then she sang another number accompanied by dancers disguised as recent popular films, some of which were not nominated for Oscars this year, including “Midsommar”, “Us” and “Dolemite Is My Name”. Getty

Best: Chris Rock and Steve Martin The two comedians joked that they were “downgraded” from their previous roles as hosts and that the reason why the Oscars are now hostless is due to “Twitter”. Other highlights include Jeff Bezos (“great actor!”) And Martin Scorcese’s statement that “The Irishman” is a good “Ray Romano film”. Understand the rest of her jokes here. Getty

The best: Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech The actor “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” became political in his acceptance speech as the best supporting actor. “They told me that I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds longer than they gave John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, referring to the impeachment process. “I think maybe Quentin (Tarantino) will make a film about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.” He raised the mood by referring to his friendship with co-star Leonard DiCaprio. “Leo, I’m going to yours everyday Riding coat tails, man. The view is fantastic. ” Getty

Best: “Hair Love” emphasizes the representation Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver accepted their prize for the best animated short film and emphasized the importance of representation, especially in animated films that have a direct impact on children’s self-image. Cherry also dedicated the award to Kobe Bryant – “May we all have a second act that is as great as it was.” Getty

Best: “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen” According to Josh Gad, who introduced her, Idina Menzel – who is “pronounced exactly as it is written” – sang the song with the support of women from all over the world, including Thailand, Germany and Castile. Getty

Worst of all: Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves Even though they were together in “Something’s Gotta Give”, it doesn’t make them a good Oscar presenter duo. Keaton babbled incomprehensibly as he stood in front of the microphone, forcing Reeves to step awkwardly aside and hardly say a word. Then Keaton almost dropped the envelope when he announced “Parasite” as the winner for the best original screenplay. The only thing that saved the moment was Bong Joon Ho, who stared at his Oscar lovingly. Getty

Worst of all: “The Conners” Crash the Oscars After an advertising break, the camera went behind the family couch from the spin-off series “Roseanne” to record their reactions to the big win of “Parasite”. Then they notice that they are watching themselves on TV. Too bad, literally all her jokes fell flat. Here’s one of Sara Gilbert’s latest sayings: “Oh yes, I can’t wait to see how to choose a millionaire while I stick the sole on my shoe.” ABC

Best: Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph The couple sang a medley of songs in deafening harmony before announcing the winner for the best costume design. Billie Eilish’s face may have looked unimpressed and slightly confused, but we still call it a highlight. Getty

Best: Eminem’s surprise performance “Lose Yourself” It was not entirely clear why the rapper and “8 Mile” star were at the Oscars this year, although this is the 17th anniversary that he refused to accept his Oscar or perform the song at the 2003 awards ceremony , But one thing cannot be discussed: all knees were weak and the arms in the Dolby Theater were heavy. Getty

Best: Cynthia Erivo plays “Stand Up” by “Harriet” A shockingly beautiful performance by the two-time nominated “Harriet” actress with high notes that could break glass and desert-colored dancers swaying before a sunset – adorned with a photo of Harriet Tubman himself. Getty

Best / Worst: James Cordon and Rebel Wilson in Cat Suits This could be the best or worst depending on how you feel about “cats”. The couple came out in furry cat costumes and poor makeup to make fun of themselves before announcing the winner for the best visual effects award. “As a movie cat actor,” said Wilson, “nobody understands the importance of good visual effects more than we do,” Corden concluded. Then they slapped the microphone stand like a cat. Getty

Best of all: Bong Joon Ho thanks the other directors The “Parasite” director thanked “The Irishman” director Martin Scorcese and accepted the Oscar for best director. He also shouted “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” director Quentin Tarantino, “1917” director Sam Mendes and “Joker” director Todd Phillips and brought a warm smile to everyone. “If the academy allows it, I would like to have a Texas chainsaw to share the award … and share it with all of you,” said the “Parasite” director. Getty

Best: Billie Eilish sings “Yesterday” Billie Eilish sang the classic Beatles song while her brother Fineas accompanied her on the piano as montage of all the stars we lost this year who played behind them. Getty

Best: Joaquin Phoenix acceptance speech The “Joker” star does not disappoint when he is placed in front of a microphone at an award ceremony. He quotes a touching text from his late brother River Phoenix and leads a strange crusade over the immorality of stealing cows. Getty

Oscars 2020: From Eminem’s surprise appearance to Corden and Wilson dressing up as cats

