Given that today’s Saturday Night Live episode was the first of the new year, there were tons of ways to open it! Still, it was fairly easy to determine the direction they would likely go. With so many headlines about impeachment lately, it made the most sense for writers to focus on it, perhaps more than anything else. You could bring Alec Baldwin back if you wish, or just parody the hearing.

Did they go in the direction we expected? Well, at least in part. We saw the show version of Susan Collins and Mitch McConnell when the two talked to the Senate about the impeachment hearing. The big surprise was that we saw Jon Lovitz drop by as Alan Dershowitz, who was there to defend President Trump during the impeachment hearings.

Eventually, this sketch went completely crazy – and Dershowitz eventually went to hell, where he met a version of Satan played by Kate McKinnon. The jokes about podcasts, including sponsors, were pretty accurate.

If this sketch showed a weakness, we would argue that Lovitz was somewhat rusty in the sketch at first. However, his demeanor and style was enough to arouse a few different laughs. Oh, and it all went wrong when we saw Adam Driver entering the fight as Jeffrey Epstein. We also had the author of Baby Shark and Flo from Progressive and finally … Mr. Peanut? Apparently he put a lot of kids in because of peanut allergies … again, as dark as it can be.

As strange as this cold open was, it was one of the funniest we have seen in a long time. We always appreciate the fact that there is a cold opening that presses the envelope.

