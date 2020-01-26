advertisement

In the first new episode of “SNL of 2020”, Republicans were struggled with how the party handled Donald Trump’s impeachment process in the Senate with the help of special guest and “SNL” alum Jon Lovitz as Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz.

The sketch started with Beck Bennet and Cecily Strong as Sens. Mitch McConnell and Susan Collins. They were discussing, apparently maliciously, how they intend to handle the defense part of Trump’s trial next week. Strong’s Collins pretended to be offended by Adam Schiff’s closing remarks on Friday, while McConnell was pleased that they would give Trump a “fair trial”. No witnesses, no evidence. This way we can focus on the real crimes – teenagers who use marijuana. “

Then Alan Dershowitz was called by Lovitz, who had a serious problem comparing his other customers, Jeffrey Epstein, Claus von Bülow and OJ Simpson, to Trump. Then the scene suddenly changed and Dershowitz fell and faced Satan, played by Kate McKinnon.

Satan assured Lovitz’s “Dersh” that he hadn’t gone dead or to hell and said to him, “honestly, I just wanted to meet you.”

“You are the GOAT,” Satan said to him. “I should know what my legs are made of.”

Then Satan invited Dershowitz to her podcast, which she allegedly invented. Satan then took several podcast guests out of the group of those who were sentenced to eternity in hell, including Adam Driver as Jeffrey Epstein, John Mulaney as Mr. Peanut for all the children who died from peanut allergies, and Bowen Yang as the guy who wrote “Baby Shark Dance”.

Satan said she was a big fan of Dershowitz, especially his client list. When Lovitz was asked by Dershowitz whether he would not represent someone, he said to Satan: “As long as the customer is famous enough to be on TV, everything is fine.” are “all influencers”.

“Dersh” said to Satan that “I always suspected you were a woman” and Satan explained that she looks different to everyone in hell. Epstein confirmed it and told Dershowitz that “the devil is a woman my age”.

At that point, the sketch resumed congressional republicans when Bennets McConnell appeared in hell, where we’d like to spend a spa day there, as we learn. And in the end came the sudden appearance of Alex Moffat as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who said, “I don’t support evil, I only help millions of people to share it.”

