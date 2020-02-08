advertisement

HOUSTON – Jon Jones believes Dominick Reyes is superior.

But the UFC light heavyweight champion knows he can’t underestimate Reyes on Saturday night when he meets at the main UFC 247 event.

“So that he’s so inexperienced, there’s something in me that lets me know, Jon, that you can’t take this guy lightly,” said Jones. “In a way, he could be more dangerous than the guys who are more experienced because he just doesn’t know better.”

Jones (25-1-1) and fourth-placed Reyes (12-0) mark a 12-fight event at the Toyota Center in Houston. The champion wants to improve to 14-0 in the title fight when he meets Reyes, an aspiring star of the sport who worked as an IT support specialist.

“I knock on the door,” said Reyes. “I’m only a few days away from what I think is my destiny, and that’s the biggest light heavyweight in the world. It changes life.”

Jones said he worked to get stronger to prepare for the fight. He knows he’s going to get the best shot from Reyes because he wanted this opportunity to dethrone Jones for so long.

“When you fight someone like this, you have to step back,” said Jones. “You’re dealing with a wild dog here. You can’t just reach in and get something. You have to come to him with a really strategic approach.”

While Jones is one of the undisputed stars of the sport, despite his unbeaten record, Reyes is more of an unknown resource.

“Everyone knows how great Jon Jones is, but not many people know how tough Dominick Reyes is,” said UFC President Dana White. “This guy is young, fast and has knockout power in both hands. He is hungry and really thinks he can beat Jon Jones. So this is a really good fight. “

Before starting his UFC career, Reyes was a wrestler and soccer player. He was defensive at Stony Brook University and dreamed of playing in the NFL. But when he wasn’t drafted, he started his UFC career.

This background led to a remark that Reyes made recently and angered Jones. Reyes said Jones had never faced an “athlete” before.

“I think he accomplished, and my job is to just alert him to his stupid comments,” said Jones. “The guy sticks to these wild ideas to pump himself up. And my job is to take away his ideas and not send him into battle with anything. “

Although Reyes tousled the champion’s feathers with this quote, he did not object.

“This comment was based on the fact that I am faster than him, more agile and have all the skills that I have gained through other sports,” said Reyes. “Having done athletic performance all my life prepared me for this moment.”

Reyes has watched and admired Jones for years and admitted to keeping an eye on him before he started sport.

“I didn’t really study him at the time, I was more of a fan,” said Reyes. “But I was aware of everything he did and I was impressed. It was cool to see him win these titles and do these things, but as soon as I got into the sport I said, “That’s the goal. This is who we have to beat. “

Before Jones and Reyes meet on Saturday night, another belt will be lining up as Valentina Shevchenko defends her wife’s flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian. Shevchenko (18-3) has won four fights in a row and Chookagian (13-2) is the top contender for the belt.

