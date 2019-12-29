advertisement

Nikola Jokic had a season-long 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Will Barton scored 20 and had seven assists, and the Denver Nuggets host beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-110 on Saturday.

It was Jokic’s second double-double of the season.

Jamal Murray and Mason Plumlee each had 15 points apiece for the Nugget, who had seven players reach double figures in scoring to back off Wednesday’s 112-100 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points, De’Anthony Melton had 17, Ja Morant scored 16 and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Brandon Clarke finished with 15 points.

Denver played forward Paul Millsap, who landed with a tangle in his left thigh, giving Plumley his first start of the season.

The Grizzlies fired just 3 of 15 from the floor in the first quarter and went 6 minutes, 52 seconds between makes involving first and second periods.

The Nugget led by five in the middle of the first, but took control with a 16-6 run to end the period. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins called on two teams to try and keep the game within reach, but Denver led 26-11 after the first 12 minutes.

Leadership quickly rose to 34-13 at the Michael Porter Jr. 3 pointer early in the second and then was 23 after Jokic fed Murray in an alley and a driving lunch at the property.

Jokic picked his third foul with 3:34 left in the first half and went to the bench to join Plumlee, who also had three fouls. The Grizzlies took advantage of the break, passing on a 17-5 touchdown to end the half and went to the locker room down 50-39.

They opened the second half on a 10-2 goal to reach within three, but Denver responded by scoring 16 of the next 20 points to recover from 15 and led 82-68 going into the fourth quarter.

Valanciunas hit two 3-pointers and a spin to make it 91-83 with 8:40 left. The Grizzlies rallied within seven with May 5:15 but could not get any closer.

