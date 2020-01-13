advertisement

DENVER – Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets survived a big rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Sunday night.

Los Angeles were 20 points behind in the second half and, after a foul by Patrick Beverley on Jokic, were only six points up 1:11. Clipper’s coach Doc Rivers was upset by the call and received two technical fouls and was kicked out of the game. Jamal Murray hit both free throws to give the nuggets the much-needed space.

Murray ended with 19 points and Reserve Michael Porter Jr. sparked with 13 points when the Nuggets caught up at the Pepsi Center the night before after losing to Cleveland. Denver have not played any direct home games this season.

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 for Los Angeles. Lou Williams had 26 and Montrezl Harrell added 25.

The Clippers played without striker Paul George, who missed a second game in a row with a tense left Achilles tendon. Los Angeles dropped to 8: 6 this season when George is not playing.

This game was the first of three games between two teams from the Western Conference top season.

Gary Harris showed signs of a burglary breakout and scored 15 points. He’s been working hard on his sweater after shooting 25.6% in the last four games. He was 5 out of 9 against the Clippers.

The Nuggets extended their lead to 89-69 after Porter stayed on the water 1:26 in the third quarter.

Denver had quite a sequence in the middle of the fourth round when Will Barton blocked a shot and Jokic held the rebound. He quickly threw it in front of Barton, who then dropped it for a 3-pointer to Monte Morris.

Shortly thereafter, the Clippers went for a 10-0 run and wanted more when Harrell was called to an offensive when he stepped in front of Jerami Grant, who guarded Leonard. That didn’t go well with the clippers.

TIP-INS

Clippers: George stayed back in Los Angeles for more treatment on his Achilles tendon. “We’ll only continue evaluating,” said Rivers when asked about an update. … F JaMychal Green, who injured one knee every day, played more than 17 minutes and scored two points.

Nuggets: F Paul Millsap missed a third game in a row with a bruise on his left knee. … The nuggets surpassed the clippers. They are 18-2 if they outperform a team. Morris finished with 12 points.

LOSE GAME

Nuggets coach Michael Malone wants his team to play more freely against a team like Cleveland, who had nothing to lose when they clinched their 12th win on Saturday night.

“I’ve never gotten someone out of a mistake or missed a shot,” said Malone. “Play as hard as possible, that’s a great place to start. Just play hard. After you’ve played hard, we can … find a way to play freely.”

DEFEND JOKIC

According to Rivers, the 7-foot jokic is a difficult challenge due to its versatility.

“Post-ups, he’s great. Passing, he’s great. Shooting, he’s great,” said Rivers. “There aren’t many weaknesses. I just have to protect him hard.”

NEXT

Clippers: Host Cleveland on Tuesday. Won the Cavaliers three times in a row at home.

Nuggets: Complete a home game with three games against Charlotte on Wednesday.

