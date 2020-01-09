advertisement

Nikola Jokic scored 33 points, including a team-leading 7.9 seconds left, and the visiting Denver Nuggets defeated the Dallas Mavericks 107-106 on Wednesday night.

Jokic added seven assists and six rebounds. Jerami Grant scored 15, Jamal Murray had 14, while Mason Plumlee and Malik Beasley each scored 10 for Denver.

Luke Doncic had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, Dwight Powell scored 16, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 15, Seth Curry 14 and Maxi Kleber had 13 for the Mavericks.

Dallas played its fifth straight game without Kristaps Porzingis (knee), while the Nugget were without two starters, guard Will Barton (for personal reasons) and Paul Millsap (knee).

The game was tied at 101 when the Mavs’ Dorian Finney-Smith hit a 3:57 left with 2:57 left, and Jokic lost at the other end. Hardaway’s bucket made it a five-point lead, but Jokic hit a lane hit and Grant hit two free throws to make it 106-105 with 1:27 to play.

After trading losses, Denver got the ball back with 23 seconds left. Jokic won the ball in the post, pinned Finney-Smith and struck out just 7.9 seconds.

The Mavericks called the shutout time, but the Nugget blocked Doncic to force him through, and their defensive tackle prevented Dallas from making a quick hit in front of the horn.

The Mavericks opened a seven-point lead in the third quarter, but Jokic got hot, hitting a pair of 3-pointer and feeding Beasley in another shot from deep to rally the Nuggets to tie it at 86.

Jokic scored nine of his 21 third-quarter points in a 2:12 lead.

Justin Jackson and Curry combined to hit a 3-pointer triple to allow Dallas to take an 89-86 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Kleber scored the first four points of the final period to extend the lead to 93-86, but with the starters on the bench, Denver struggled to take a 97-96 lead into Michael Porter Jr.’s scoring.

Beasley hit another 3-pointer to make it 100-98 Nuggets, and Curry responded with a long jumper to tie him down, where he stayed in the final five minutes.

The Nuggets were never led by more than two points. The Mavericks, who led by as many as 10, held a 32-27 advantage after one, and a 59-56 lead at the half.

