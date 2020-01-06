advertisement

Great victories for leading actor Joaquin Phoenix and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir make it clear that “Joker” is an important Oscar contender.

“1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” were the big winners of the Golden Globes 2020. The drama from World War I, staged by Sam Mendes, won the best film drama and the best director home, while Tarantino’s beloved Hollywood won all films with three victories dominated: Best Film Comedy, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. Todd Phillips’ controversial comic film “Joker” also had a major award ceremony in which he won two awards for the best drama and the best original score. The film’s total number of globes was larger than that of other greats such as “Marriage Story” (a win for Laura Dern after six nominations) and “The Irishman” (five nominations).

With two victories, “Joker” is now the most awarded comic film in the history of Golden Globes. Joaquin Phoenix’s acting victory is the second time that an actor has won a globe for playing the joker. Heath Ledger won the supporting actor award in 2009 for his role as joker in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight”.

advertisement

connected

connected

With four nominations, “Joker” was the most nominated comic film in the history of Globes, ahead of the two nominations that the comic film “Dick Tracy” won in 1990 and the blockbuster “Black Panther” in 2018. “Joker” wasn’t the first The comic book was nominated for the best visual drama when Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” competed in this category in 2019.

Hildur Guðnadóttir’s best original score win is even more historic for the Golden Globes and makes the Icelandic composer the first solo woman to win the price of the music category. Almost two decades ago, Lisa Gerrard shared the globe with Hans Zimmer for the best original score for her work on “Gladiator”.

Guðnadóttir’s historic Globes victory increases their visibility in the Oscar race for the best original score. Only seven women have ever been nominated for the best original score: Lynn Ahrens, Marilyn Bergman, Anne Dudley, Mica Levi, Angela Morley and Rachel Portman. Bergman won in 1984 in the now defunct original score for “Yentl”, while Portman won in 1997 for “Emma” and Dudley in 1998 for “The Full Monty”. Levi is the youngest female nomination for the best original score for her work on “Jackie.” Guðnadóttir won an Emmy for her work on “Chernobyl” last year, so her profile before the Oscar nominations later this month will surely be on the Is advancing.

As IndieWire editor Anne Thompson told Golden Globes last weekend, “Joker” is extremely popular not only with HFPA members who vote on the globes, but also with Academy members. The HFPA and the Academy have no crossover members. So it’s not like winning a globe immediately guarantees an Oscar win. However, the winners of the globes have the edge in the race in the Oscar vote, which never hurts.

Last year’s four reigning winners at the Globes repeated their victories at the Oscars, a good sign for Phoenix. The Oscar nominations are expected to be announced on January 13th.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement