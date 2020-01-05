advertisement

Before the film’s big night in the Golden Globes, IndieWire shows an exclusive behind-the-scenes video.

Don’t underestimate “Joker”. The film became a controversial typeface as soon as it broke out at the Venice Film Festival in late summer, no matter. The audience and voters of the awards eat this dirty DC story of origin, in which Joaquin Phoenix plays the leading role. In this video by Warner Bros. in the background and exclusively for IndieWire, the star of the film (who plays the mentally ill criminal Arthur Fleck) and the director / author Todd Phillips discuss one of the film’s most famous scenes: this disturbing bathroom dance.

In the scene, Arthur Fleck plunges into a rancid public bathroom after a terrible rampage on the New York City subway. He begins to dance with Arthur, who was encouraged by his sudden taste for violence – and Phoenix from Hildur Guðnadóttir’s nerve-racking string score. As the sinewy, gaunt, physically starved phoenix shows, it is an uncanny act of impermanence (and was supposedly an improvisation by the actor) and less a dance than a kind of animal channeling of psychic forces. Whether that is Phoenix, who appears as Arthur, or Phoenix, who has a kind of spasm that breaks through the fourth wall, who knows?

At the Golden Globes on Sunday evening, “Joker” promoted four of the year’s main prizes: “Best Film”, “Drama”; Best Actor Performance in a Film, Drama, for Joaquin Phoenix; Best Director, Feature Film, for Todd Phillips; and the best original score for Hildur Guðnadóttir, whose work triggered Phoenix’s embodiment in the dance sequence of the bathroom. While the film faces tough competition from artists such as “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story”, “1917” and “The Two Popes” – all in the “Best Film, Drama” category – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is likely to throw his weight behind this story inspired by “taxi drivers”, which can be found in at least one of the categories.

At that time, the film had cost more than $ 1 billion at the box office worldwide and is on the rise. It is therefore hard to imagine why the HFPA and inevitably the Academy do not want to appreciate this cultural aspect of a film. because whether you like it or not, it’s here to stay.

Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes feature that introduces you to the creation of the dance sequence in the bathroom.

