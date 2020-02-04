advertisement

A live orchestra accompanies a special screening of Joaquin Phoenix’s celebrated box office hit.

Joaquin Phoenix, who has just added a BAFTA to his name, is basically determined to take the big one home at the Oscars this Sunday.

If you lived under a rock, it was for his performance as Arthur Fleck in the billion dollar sensation at the box office that took place in 2019 joker,

The film attracted many loyal fans, to say the least. Here is some good news for you. The acclaimed film will be shown on Tuesday May 19th at the Bord Gáis Energy Theater in Dublin.

A live orchestra accompanies the film and plays the award-winning score of the composer Hildur Guðnadóttir in real time.

It’s all part of a kind of world tour where the first live engagement takes place in London in late April. The London opening will be led by Jeff Atmajian – Conductor and orchestrator of the original soundtrack – with Dave Mahoney from SENBLA on the UK tour dates.

“I am thrilled to see and hear jokers in the cinema with a live orchestra, “said Guðnadóttir.

“When we recorded the music, the orchestra paid so much depth and attention to the performances that we literally held our breath during most of the recording sessions. It was a wonderful journey.

“I am very happy to be able to go there again and to show this to an audience.”

Tickets for the Dublin Show worth € 69.95 will be available from Friday, February 7th at 9 a.m.

