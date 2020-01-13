advertisement

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” led the Oscar 2020 nominations with 11 nods, while “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, “The Irishman” and “1917” each took second place with 10 nominations.

“Little Women” took third place with six nominations, alongside “Marriage Story”, “Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite”, each of which scored six points. James Mangold’s “Ford v. Ferrari” received four nominations, while “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, “Bombshell” and “The Two Popes” received three nominations.

The nominations for “Joker” include the leading actor for Joaquin Phoenix, success in the fields of cinematography, costume design, film editing, best film and directing. “Once Upon A Time” received nods for actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and Best Film, while “The Irishman” received nominations for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci as supporting actors, as well as for director, best film and camera. “1917” was also nominated for “Best Film” and “Direction and Camera”.

“Pain and Fame”, “Judy”, “Harriet” and “Toy Story 4” each received two nominations, while “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”, “Ad Astra”, “Richard Jewell”, “Avengers: Endgame” ” The Lighthouse “,” The Lion King “,” Knives Out “,” Frozen II “and” Rocketman “each received one.

“Parasite” was nominated for both Best Picture and Best International Picture, and Bong Joon Ho was awarded Best Director and Best Original Screenplay alongside Jin Won Han.

Sony Pictures Entertainment received 20 nominations, including nodding for Sony Pictures Classics, including “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Little Women”. Disney, including Fox, got 20. Netflix got 19.

The Oscar 2020 nominations were announced on January 13 by John Cho and Issa Rae, who live from the David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9th at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and will be broadcast live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

best picture

“The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little woman” “Marriage story” “1917” (shown)

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” If the number of nominees increases to nine: “Ford v Ferrari”

Best director Pedro Almodóvar, “Pain and Glory” Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured)



Best actress Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture)

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Robert De Niro, “The Irishman” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture)

The best supporting actress Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” (pictured)

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Best supporting actor Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” (pictured) Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best adapted script “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little Women” (in the picture) “The Two Popes”

Best original screenplay “Knives Out” (pictured) “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best camera “The Irishman” “Joker” “The lighthouse” (in the picture) “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Best film cut “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured) “The Irishman” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Best original score

“Joker” “Little woman” “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured)

Best original song “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” “I will love myself again” by “Rocketman” “Spirit” by “The Lion King” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” “Wild Rose” “Glasgow” (pictured)



Best costume design “Dolemite is my name” “Jojo Rabbit” “Little woman” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Rocketman” (in the picture)

Best production design

“The Irishman” (in the picture) “Little woman” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Best makeup and hairstyling “Bombshell” (in the picture)

“Joker” “Judy” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Rocket Man”

Best sound editing “Ford v Ferrari” “Joker” “1917” (shown) “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best sound mix “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured) “Joker” “1917” “Rocket Man” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best visual effects “Avengers: Endgame” (pictured)

“The Irishman” “The Lion King” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best international feature film “Corpus Christi” “Les Miserables” “Parasite” (pictured) “Pain and fame” “Those who stayed”

Best animated feature “Frozen II” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture)



Best documentary

“American factory” “Apollo 11” (shown) “The cave” “For Sama” “Honey Country”

Best animated short film “Dcera (daughter)” “Kitbull” (pictured) “Mind My Mind” “The Physics of Mourning” “Sister”

Best live action short “Small hands” “Miller & Son” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Refugee”

Best documentary short film “Fire in paradise” (in the picture) “Spirits of the Sugar Land” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

