LONDONR – The dark drama “Joker” topped the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Tuesday, earning 11 knots in the UK’s top film honors.

Martin Scorsese’s gangster film “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” followed with 10 nominations each.

The 1917 World War I General Drama received nine nominations.

That film, which uses a shoot format to follow two young British soldiers sent on a mission across enemy lines, triumphed at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, where it selected the best drama and best director for Briton Sam Mendes.

The four films will compete against director Bong Joon-ho’s dark comics “Parazit” for the best film at the February 2 awards in London, as well as for the best director.

Joaquin Phoenix returns to “The Joker,” where he transforms from a vulnerable loner into a villain for sure, earning him a leading nomination for BAFTA actors. He will compete against Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Adam Driver for Netflix’s divorce drama “Marriage Story,” Taron Egerton in Elton John’s biopic Rocketman and Jonathan Pryce in papal drama “The Two Popes.”

Nominees for the lead actress include Scarlett Johansson for “Marriage Story”, Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women”, Charlize Theron for “Bombshell”, Jessie Buckley for “Wild Rose” and Renee Zellweger for “Judy”, in which she plays the actress Judy Garland, a role which earned her a Golden Globe on Sunday. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

