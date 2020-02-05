advertisement

Phoenix wanted to make his own make-up and hair, but the Oscar-nominated team brought the expertise to design his iconic look.

Joaquin Phoenix might have wanted to make his own make-up and hair for “Joker” initially, but thanks to Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou’s Oscar-nominated team, the tricky Oscar favorite didn’t have to worry as much about achieving his Tour de Force appearance as bullied clown Arthur Fleck-Killer Joker.

But craftsmanship and compromise went hand in hand for Ledermann and Georgiou, as they stayed above the messy, handmade look that Phoenix had imagined. As they found in the make-up and baking of the hair styling, they applied the work quickly (without a prosthesis), but then bribed it with crackers to ensure continuity when touching up.

“The only thing he stuck to was that the make-up itself wasn’t perfect,” said make-up designer Ledermann. “It had to be very childish, sad, not so clever because he is not a painter. Even though he’s a professional clown, he’s emotionally on the menu everywhere. And the mask is just something he does that fits the character. He is like a lost child who wants to be saved and wants to belong and want to be loved. It is insane and tortured, and in some ways painful and pending. But there is also a joy in it. You can see that when he dances. “

The original design that Phoenix created for his look with director Todd Phillips was very original and contained only a hint of the DNA of the DC comic. This became the roadmap for Ledermann and Georgiou. “We worked with the colors that should complement the (Mark Friedberg) production design and (Mark Bridge) wardrobe,” added Ledermann. “The color palette was green, red and gold.”

While there was no purple associated with Cesar Romero’s outrageous joker, they accented the green, and costume designer Bridges even recommended the color of broccoli, which was the basis for the makeup and hair. But Ledermann made the blue on the blue-green side so that it works better with the green. “It’s more romantic, more reliable and vintage. Everything is a little vintage,” she added.

Meanwhile, when Phoenix arrived on the set, his hair was long and tied in a ponytail, which was Georgiou’s first task. “He wasn’t sure what he wanted to do with Arthur,” she said. “He didn’t want it to look fictional, he didn’t want it to look like he was thinking about it or that he was at a hairdresser or barber shop. He and Todd were discussing this greasy mop. In the end, I got it cut shorter than it was. “

Warner Bros.

Georgiou also colored Phoenix’s brown hair lighter because she knew it would look darker on the screen, and she greased it lightly to make it look messier. For Fleck’s clown wig, she changed the original design from pointed and straight to traditional and curly. And like Ledermann, broccoli became a real eye-catcher. “As soon as Mark said that, we looked at what kind of broccoli it was, and I ended up doing about seven different color swatches.”

Everything came together for Joker’s big appearance in Robert De Niro’s “Murray Franklin Show”. Until then, we observe the joker make-up and the hair gradually as an organic transformation of stain. “And if the whole scene goes down with Murray and he is taken in the patrol car and it crashes, blood and everything is smeared,” said Ledermann. “And he gets on the car and takes over Joker. He has an iconic, bloody smile. A lot of work was done, but it was very exciting to go through the smear and bleed phases. “

