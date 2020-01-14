advertisement

Let’s keep this in mind. Joker won an enormous 11 Oscar nominations. That’s a lot, but there were three films with 10.

The academy’s historians will remember this year as one in which large beasts ruled the steppe. Irishman by Martin Scorseses, Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in … America all achieved double-digit results. There are four men at the main table drinking the red wine and sweating the cigar while everyone else is eating sausage rolls in the kitchen. Dodge.

Still, Todd Phillips’ Joker has received the most nominations. It only seems yesterday – ah, yesterday! – that we noticed how films by hipster cheese makers from Brooklyn took over the Academy Awards. It was all moonlight, beasts of the southern wilderness that get the others out.

Now there’s a Warner Brothers film about a Batman villain on the pile. It cost more than a billion dollars. It is everywhere in popular culture. The dawn when it was bliss to be alive (not to mention youth) seems to be over.

Of course, Joker’s most passionate fans would contest this analysis. You can’t and don’t want to claim that the film is a low-budget experiment that works best for whole foods, but you want to pretend that it has the sensitivity of an independent film. The word “masterpiece” is quite common.

Joker’s deliberate borrowings from Martin Scorsese’s films like Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy make fans pretend to be swimming in the same artistic waters as these great works. I really don’t.

It is a well made film. It offers a great central performance by Joaquin Phoenix. But it’s an off-the-shelf nihilism you’d expect if a teenager slams the door and retreats to his slipknot records (or whoever it is today).

This would not be nearly as annoying if Joker had not become such a lightning rod in the long, ongoing cultural wars. As with the monologues at the Ricky Gervais award ceremony, the qualities of the film (and they are remarkable) no longer play a role in the conversation.

Your feelings about Joker – or as far as Gervais is concerned – now tell us something important about who you think you are. You probably have Phoenix as an avatar on your Twitter account. You’re almost certainly not in favor of gender-neutral pronouns.

Almost no one sympathized with Travis Bickle in taxi drivers, but a certain number of Joker’s online followers believed the insane, sexually frustrated murderer was right. “I disagree with everything Donald Trump says, Ethel, but you can’t deny that he’s right,” say other imaginary people.

We shouldn’t let ourselves be carried away. Most of the people who saw Joker did not take part in these conversations. You can be sure that the Venice Film Festival jury was not concerned with “guard tyranny” when it overtook the Golden Lion (previously won by Jean-Luc Godard and Akira Kurosawa) in September last year. But online chatter so often drowns out the unmoved murmur of the quietly insane.

This chatter is all the louder since such a film is involved in the Oscar conversation. A scarcely noticed consequence of the shift of the Academy Awards towards independent cinema in the past ten years has been the rise of film champions for the overlooked film fan in Tuna Fish, Iowa.

If you didn’t like Boyhood 2014, check out a candidate for American Sniper. If you didn’t like Moonlight in 2016, you could visit Hacksaw Ridge. If you didn’t like The Favorite last year, check out the Green Book. The victory of the last film seemed to give Alfonso Cuarons Roma and his solid color patience two fingers. We don’t like that with tuna.

It’s hard to say what a rough, crazy competition Joker has this year. Maybe the Bong Joon Ho parasite? There is nothing particularly difficult about this breakneck satire, at least not in Korean. Maybe we can put that in the Brooklyn Cheesemonger slot.

When we stand up for the supposedly abused man in society, we have to look beyond 1917 (men and a woman in the trenches of Normandy), once in Hollywood (men and a fairly calm woman in LA in the 1960s) or Der Irish (men and an almost silent woman in the post-war rust belt).

Counter-productive efforts have been made in certain media to present Greta Gerwig’s small women as the film that men simply cannot stand, but no one has provided anything but anecdotal evidence to support this. It was popular with audiences and critics of all genders and none. All of this makes it even more annoying that Gerwig missed a nomination for best director (probably to allow it in Phillips).

Less attention, but probably more irritating was the complete shutdown of Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell”. When this film was played with applause at Sundance a year ago, many analysts argued that it would bring in a lot of nominations at the Oscars in the new climate.

But here we are in a price landscape dominated by a comic idiot. Those who sincerely believe that men are now the oppressed gender must understand the nominations for this week very carefully.

Phillips and his team would certainly sympathize with Gerwig and Wang, but they can’t pretend they haven’t stoked the embers. The director, who first became famous with The Hangover, wearily stated that he left the comedy because of (yes, you guessed it) “bright culture”. They cannot withdraw from the cultural wars that started them.

The upside is that they made a lot of money and received an amazing number of Oscar nominations. The downside is that they have made their decent film poisonous for a significant number of people who would call them “social justice warriors”.

I don’t think the Joker people are interested in it, do I?

