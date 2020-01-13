advertisement

“Joker” is now the second comic film to receive an Oscar nomination for “Best Film”. But the story is much bigger than that.

“Black Panther” proved to be an Oscars game changer in 2019 when it became the first comic film to be nominated for “Best Picture”. Now “Joker” did it again in 2020. For the second time in a row, the Academy of Film Arts and Sciences has nominated a comic film for the title “Best Film”. “Black Panther” received seven Oscar nominations last year (best picture, best original score, best original title, best costume design, best production design, best sound editing, best sound mixing), and “Joker” received 11 Oscar nominations this year (Best picture, best director, best actor, best adapted script, best camera work, best costume design, best editing, best makeup and hairstyling, best original score, best sound mixing, best sound editing. “Joker” is now the most nominated comic book Film in the history of Oscars.

“Joker” has proven to be a powerhouse for awards since the premiere of the Venice Film Festival, when he took the Golden Lion home. “Joker” was recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the best films of 2019. At the Golden Globes, “Joker” was nominated for four awards (including “Best Film” and “Best Director” for Todd Phillips) and won Joaquin Phoenix’s Best Actor Award in a theatrical drama. Phoenix is ​​also nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards and is considered one of the leaders in winning the Oscars. Joker also received 11 BAFTA nominations, more than any other film this year, and multiple nominations from various film guilds.

“Black Panther” took three Oscars home with them: best costume design, best original score and best production design. Will “Joker” have a similar success on Oscar night? It helps that the film is by far the highest grossing film that was nominated for the best picture. At over $ 1 billion worldwide, “Joker” is the most profitable comic book film ever made. Phillips saw the film’s sensitive message as a global blockbuster.

“I think there are topics in the film that really resonated with people. None of us thought that an R-rated film could bring in more than $ 1 billion worldwide, ”Phillips told Deadline. “When we wrote the film together, I wanted to do something useful in this comic book area, but also something that really dealt with what was going on in 2016 when we started writing. It’s pretty obvious what happened in our country in 2017 when we wrote it, and absolutely wanted to use Joker to make a film about the loss of compassion and lack of decency in the world. “

The academy had long refused to nominate comic films for its main categories. Not even Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight”, the most acclaimed comic film ever made, received nominations for “Best Film” or “Best Director”. The outcry over the Oscar condemnation “The Dark Knight” for Best Film is seen as the leader of the academy to expand the Best Film field from five nominees to 10 and then create a preferred system. The only other comic film that has recently made a breakthrough at the Oscars is “Logan”, which has been nominated for the best adapted screenplay.

The 2020 Oscars are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 9th.

