advertisement

Anne Thompson shares the real Oscar ratings for all top applicants and other large categories.



Now that the guild prize nominations are available, a clearer Oscar picture is emerging, as the nomination elections are scheduled for Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. (local time). The BAFTA nominations also play a role. Your membership overlaps with that of the Academy. But while the dazzling Golden Globes brighten up the glitz of the winners, they don’t predict Oscar votes.

The likely candidate for the Oscar for Best Picture has received three key guild nominations indicating support for multiple Academy quadrants: SAGs Cast in a Motion Picture, PGA, and DGA. This year four films have accomplished this feat: “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite”.

advertisement

Of the 10 PGA nominees “Marriage Story”, “Knives Out”, “Little Women”, “Ford v Ferrari” and “Joker”, both the SAG ensemble and a DGA nod are missing. And “1917” has the DGA, but lacks the top SAG nomination.

Let’s break down the strengths and weaknesses of the top 10 PGA contenders, five to ten of whom will be nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture.

connected

connected

Credit: Universal Pictures

“1917” (universal)

Support: The craft, BAFTA (nine nominations, including film and director), WGA, DGA, ADG, ASC. The single-take drama from the First World War won production design and cinematography oscars.

Weakness: The late film produced neither a SAG ensemble nor any actor nominations. The question now is how much this extraordinary technical achievement moves people.

ultimately: Winning the Drama Globe and the best director for Sam Mendes made the anti-war saga a must-see film with verve. it builds steam at the box office and boasts Gravitas to get the best picture.

“Ford v Ferrari” (Disney / Fox)

Support: Actors, artisans (art directors, editors, filmmakers and sound engineers) and BAFTA who brought three technical nods to the film, but not the local star Christian Bale, who was nominated by SAG and the Globes.

Weakness: The film didn’t land SAG Ensemble, WGA, or DGA nod.

ultimately: The racing drama is respected and successful ($ 206 million worldwide), but the gravitas are missing to get the best picture.

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

Support: Actors, the craft (especially editing), WGA, DGA and BAFTA, who awarded the film 10 nominations, including Best Film and Director. Martin Scorsese is adored; The film has scope and scope.

Weakness: Possibly too much scale and scope. The film lasts three and a half hours and covers the famous gangster terrain of Scorsese and its venerable cast. Many older voters can’t sit still in a theater for that long, and the movie can easily pause on Netflix. The film could have used the push of a strong box office. And star Robert De Niro was overlooked by SAG and others because Al Pacino and Joe Pesci cancel each other out.

ultimately: The film has broad support and could win – Thelma Schoonmaker should win Best Editing. But while Netflix will count a long list of nominations on January 13, a best-picture win for the streamer is still met with resistance.

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

Support: Handicrafts, actors (SAG Ensemble), WGA, DGA and BAFTA (six nominations, but not Best Film or Director) as well as the guilds of costume designers and art directors. It is time to always have an artisanal advantage. And it won the Toronto Audience Award, which often predicts the winner of the best picture.

Weakness: Critics lamented the threefold threat to Taika Waititi for a light Nazi comedy.

ultimately: “Jojo Rabbit” and his Inside Hollywood player Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”) are admired. He saw what he wanted to do, got help from Fox Searchlight, and delivered the film on a gauzy wire with difficulty running. And at the box office at home, the specialty release fetched more than $ 21 million. The film is resonant and moving with a happy ending.

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

Support: Crafts, actors (but not the SAG ensemble), BAFTA (“Joker” with 11 nominations) and WGA led the field.

Weakness: No DGA. The directors of the Academy could go the other way, but viewers expect screenwriter and director Todd Phillips to get a place in the guild of more established directors.

ultimately: “Joker” is a hugely popular, $ 1 billion, worldwide juggernaut, despite the mixed response from critics. It is admired for its craftsmanship and Joaquin Phoenix could win the best actor. Think of last year’s mainstream “Bohemian Rhapsody” that brought Rami Malek a win.

“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)

Support: Writer. This is the most likely clue for popular author Rian Johnson, whether from BAFTA, WGA, or the Academy. It has some artisanal support for a contemporary film, but can’t keep up with the big guns.

Weakness: No DGA or incumbent nominations, including SAG Ensemble.

ultimately: The academy tends to disregard comedies, with the exception of the authors who voted for “Bridesmaids” and “The Hangover”.

“Little Women” (Sony)

Support: Actor and writer. Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the classic by Louisa May Alcott received a WGA nomination and five BAFTA nods, including Globe nominees Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh. Women support the film, as do many who do not want women to be excluded from the price discussion. But women are still only 32% of the academy.

Weakness: SAG and the DGA have excluded “Little Women”. The BAFTA nods did not include Best Film and Director. And even as a historical film, there is little technical support.

ultimately: Ronan and Pugh should land Oscar nods, and Gerwig is in the race for the adapted script.

Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

Support: Three SAG nominations, WGA, publisher and indies (Gothams and Indie Spirits). BAFTA nodded five times.

Weakness: The film did not get a SAG ensemble or a DGA slot. And the limited version of Netflix could have used more of the word of mouth that comes with a blockbuster hit.

ultimately: Adam Driver competes with Joaquin Phoenix for the best actor, while Golden Globe winner Laura Dern should repeat at SAG and the Oscars. Look for the screenwriter and director Noah Baumbach to win the original script.

“Once upon a time in … Hollywood”

Support: Crafts, actors, writers, directors, producers and pretty much everyone. The film is original, mainstream and at the same time a work of art – and like “Birdman” and “The Artist” it is about the dangers of show business.

Weakness: None. Maybe Quentin Tarantino’s arrogance

ultimately: Brad Pitt is recognized as the best supporting actor. And this is the film to beat for the best picture.

CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

“Parasite” (neon)

Support: If anyone can steal Tarantino’s thunder, it’s Bong Joon Ho. This Korean cash fight ($ 24 million domestically, $ 105 million abroad) ignites all cylinders with support from all sides: craft, BAFTA (four nods) , WGA, DGA and SAG ensemble. Remember that with the new members of the academy, 20% of the academy has been international in recent years. They could help the film go far beyond the best international feature film.

Read: “Parasite” could be better than “Roma” at the Oscars

Weakness: As a foreign-language art film, it plays best in all branches of the craft and not only usually in management positions and in public relations.

ultimately: “Parasite” is the Zeitgeist piece of all the films in question. The story of rich and poor appeals to everyone. It shows us who we are.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement