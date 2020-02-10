advertisement

Hildur Guðnadóttir wrote history with her work on Joker, making her the fourth woman to ever win the best original score at the Oscars.

The Icelandic composer has been making music for film and television for almost 20 years. With her Emmy award-winning work on the HBO mini-series Chernobyl and the Academy Awards for Joker, 2019 was undoubtedly the year of Guðnadóttir.

“When I grew up and saw all these incredible women around me, I had no reason to believe that there was anything that women couldn’t do.” But the film music industry hadn’t seen many women, so the industry might not have thought of hiring women – not out of malice, but because they hadn’t seen women, “she said to The Wrap.

As a classically trained cellist, the haunted, painful string melodies of the 37-year-old emerge from the screen in Todd Phillips’ dark history. She worked on Joker’s music before filming, which is a great advantage of the score: “When you read a script, you connect to the same channels as when you make music yourself,” she said.

Especially in a chilled scene, Arthur Fleck from Phoenix dances in a bathroom in the pulsating rhythm of Guðnadóttir’s composition – an unforgettable connection between the villain and his topic.

For me, the bathroom dance scene was the voice of the joker, and that was a topic that was written very early in my process. There were variations of it that you hear when the children attack him and in the end when he rises with the crowd.

Only three women before Guðnadóttir won an Oscar in the same category: Marilyn Bergman for Yentl, Rachel Portman for Emma and Anne Dudley for The Full Monty.

