Four months after receiving an Emmy for her score in the “Chernobyl” mini-series and two days after taking home a Golden Globe for her music for “Joker”, composer Hildur Gudnadottir won new ones at the first annual SCL Awards Awards for both scores. presented by the Society of Composers and Lyricists.

Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell won the song award for “Stand Up” by “Harriet”, the film in which Erivo also starred. Kathryn Bostic won the award for the indie film for her score for “Toni Morrison: The Pieces That I Am”.

Although the SCL was founded in 1983 as an offshoot of earlier organizations from 1945, its efforts to promote the interests of composers and lyricists who work in visual media only included awards this year. “What did the awards take you so long?” Said composer Bill Conti at the beginning of the show. “People who work in Hollywood need constant approval.”

All five film music songs nominated by the SCL and four of their five scores in the category “Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film” have created the music shortlist of the Oscars. Alberto Iglesias, one of the nominees in a category dedicated to independent film, was also shortlisted by the academy.

Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton won for interactive media for “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”.

The composer Thomas Newman from 1917 and the director Sam Mendes received a special Spirit of Collaboration Award. Newman’s score for the film was finished too late to qualify for a nomination in its category.

The ceremony took place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles and included performances by US composer Michael Abels, violinist Philippe Quint and experienced saxophonist Gene Cipriano.

The nominees and winners:

Excellent original score for a studio film

Michael Abels, “We”

Michael Giacchino, “Jojo Rabbit”

Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker” * WINNER

John Powell, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Alan Silvestri, “Avengers: Endgame”

Excellent original title for visual media

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”

Kathryn Bostic, “High above the water” from “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, “Stand Up” by “Harriet” * WINNER

Justin Paul, Benj Pasek and Alan Menken, “Speechless” by “Aladdin”

Diane Warren, “I Stand With You” from “Breakthrough”

Excellent original score for an independent film

Jeff Beal, “The Biggest Little Farm”

Kathryn Bostic, “Toni Morrison: The Pieces That I Am” * WINNER

Alberto Iglesias, “Pain and Glory”

Howard Shore, “The Song of Names”

Gabriel Yared, “Judy”

Excellent original score for a television or streaming production

Kris Bowers, “When You See Us”

Nicholas Britell, “Succession”

Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein, “Stranger Things”

Hildur Gudnadottir, “Tschernobyl” * SIEGER

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Guardian”

Adam Taylor, “The Maid’s Story”

Excellent original grade for interactive media

Neal Acree, “Rend”

Gordy Haab, Stephen Barton, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Winners *

Austin Wintory, “Erica”

Spirit of Collaboration Award

Thomas Newman and Sam Mendes

Music’s greatest earners in 2019, from Taylor Swift to Drake (photos)

Being a music star has its advantages: not only do you have millions of enthusiastic fans and you can go to any event or restaurant you like, you can also make a lot of money from it. This becomes particularly clear on Friday after Forbes released its annual ranking of the world’s highest earning musicians. There are many familiar faces on the list, including pop stars, aging rock icons, and a power couple that tied each other in the rankings (you can probably guess who they are). Let’s take a quick look at the biggest music earners in 2019, thanks to Forbes’ calculations: Getty Images

Taylor Swift, who released her last album “Lover” in August, earned $ 185 million this year and took first place overall. This was the second time in five years that Swift Forbes’ highest-earning musician. Getty Images

It looks like Kanye West’s devotion to religion – a la Bob Dylan in the late 70s – didn’t hurt business. West raised $ 150 million in 2019, according to Forbes. As usual, the experienced rapper had several projects in progress: a new album, his religious gatherings at the “Sunday service” and his shoe shop with Adidas, to name but a few. Getty Images

The red-haired Englishman released his fourth studio album this year, which contained his top single “I Don’t Care” with Justin Bieber. Sheeran also appeared in “Yesterday”, Danny Boyle’s Beatles-inspired film. In total, he wagered $ 110 million. Getty Images

What if the Eagles haven’t released a new album in over a decade? They are still able to attract huge crowds that they made during their 2019 tour – and helped generate cool $ 100 million in revenue. Getty Images

Elton John earned $ 84 million, and it’s easy to see why: Sir Elton isn’t just working on his seemingly endless final tour, “Rocketman,” a biopic about his life that came out in May, and his autobiography, “Me,” it was released this fall. Getty Images

Beyonce had another year with a $ 81 million profit in 2019. That brought her together with someone who she knows is the sixth highest paid artist of the year … Getty Images

Who else could it be? Jay-Z has just turned 50, but he doesn’t appear to be slowing down as he rewards his wife with a $ 81 million payday this year. Getty Images

As in most years of this decade, 2019 went pretty well for Drake. He earned $ 75 million, Spotify said he was the best streamed artist of the decade, and his Toronto Raptors won the NBA title. Getty Images

The rapper who became the media mogul, Diddy, who now runs Revolt TV, can afford to bring nice Christmas presents to his friends and family: he has raised $ 70 million per Forbes this year. Getty Images

“Fade to Black” was more like “Fade to Green” for Metallica in 2019. The longtime metal icons earned $ 68.5 million. Getty Images

