The Social Media Superstars Awards, which will take place on February 13th at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, will be crowned by multiple Oscar and Grammy nominations as well as “Joker” and Billie Eilish.

The SMS Awards recognize brands and pioneers in the areas of social media and digital landscapes in 10 categories, including sports, travel, technology, film and entertainment. The full list of nominees was announced on Wednesday morning.

Universal Music and Interscope Records’ Eilish marketing campaign will work with Warner Bros. “Joker” in the Film / Entertainment category. In addition, focus features for the film “Downton Abbey”, “Jumanji: The Next Level” from Sony Pictures, Maisel Day from Amazon Prime and Netflix / Coca Cola for the retro campaign “Stranger Things” from the 80s are at the start.

“This category is full of amazing talent from brands and creative teams. This helped shape the most influential e-commerce campaigns in 2019. Every nominee in this highly competitive arena is worthy of the award, ”said Birgit C. Muller, co-founder of SMSA and managing director of BABC LA in a statement.

“‘Joker’ overcame the initial setback to gain great global social awareness and intrigue before it ever hit the cinemas and grossed over $ 1 billion,” she continued. “Billie Eilish’s talent and music are undoubtedly brilliant, but Universal Interscope’s fine strategy in terms of promotion, partnerships and streaming leverage has put her star into orbit in 2019.

“We couldn’t be prouder and more excited to announce these impressive nominees, whose work was innovative, provocative, and often focused on the agenda of electronic commerce and the digital landscape. Our jurors are faced with the difficult task of finding the winners from these ten categories, as each participant has excellent performances. “

The SMS Awards are founded and carried out by BCM Services. This year’s event is in collaboration with the British American Business Council in Los Angeles (BABC LA). Emmys TV presenter Ross King will act as the presenter.

A jury decides on the winners of each category before deciding on the Campaign of the Year award.

12 best superhero films of the decade, from “Avengers” to “Black Panther” to “Joker” (photos)

The past decade was marked by the emergence of films based on comics, and especially superhero comics, as Hollywood’s greatest success story. But before “The Avengers” established the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a phenomenon of pop culture in 2012, successful films about costumed heroes were seen as outliers and not inevitable. And that doesn’t even mean the fact that, at the beginning of the 2010s, the idea that the audience would flock to films that not only shared continuities but also required them to make sense was considered ridiculous , Well, no one laughs now (except probably Disney’s accountant). TheWrap takes a look at the 12 best superhero films of the past decade.

12. “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” Fans of the basic comic book series that made its debut in 2004 may not see this as groundbreaking material. Everyone else will. It’s a stupid mashup of images and rules of the universe that is borrowed from video games, TV sitcoms, cartoons on Saturday mornings, rock’n’roll, anime, science fiction / fantasy and yes, comics.

11. “Man of Steel” Christopher Nolan’s realistic approach to superhero sagas and Zack Snyder’s experience of breathtaking action sequences made Clark Kent’s return to the screen forget Bryan Singer’s 2006 somber “Superman Returns”.

10. “Deadpool” “Deadpool” is one of those films that are all the more successful since it could have gone wrong so easily. It’s full of arched, confident jokes – its title hero hurts the fourth wall more than Groucho Marx, Bugs Bunny and Ambush Bug put together – and yet it just takes its love and revenge story seriously enough to keep us busy.

9. “Thor: Ragnarok” The New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi gave the “Thor” franchise his personal touch with this film and made it entertaining and entertaining – and the visual effects are never too great. The film was to be praised for its portrayal of women and the main characters Thor and Loki. Even Hulk is funny in the film, and the character and story arches appear in the third episode of the “Thor” franchise.

8. “Guardians of the Galaxy” If you take the dirty dozen that pull off the Magnificent Seven, you get roughly membership in “Guardians of the Galaxy”, a surprisingly successful space adventure with a group of Marvel Comics characters, led by Chris Pratt, in a breakout action- Lead performance.

7. “Wonder Woman” It was Gal Gadot’s turn when Princess Diana of Themyscira made a refreshing appearance in the mud of “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice”. It is a film that not only removes many of the seemingly built-in shortcomings of superhero films, but also mixes smarts, sentimentality and adrenaline in the best Hollywood style. This is a superior popcorn movie, no matter what genre.

6. “Joker” “Joker” will be the first film with a gross R-rating of $ 1 billion at the box office. That alone is enough to immortalize it in the comic canon. But compared to some of the big DC and Marvel tentpoles that have shaped the film’s ecosystem in recent years, it’s amazing how Gotham City’s most notorious villain defeated the superheroes in their own game.

5. “The Avengers” Marvel Studios built its cinematic universe over four years and five films, culminating in the critically acclaimed and publicly pleasing 2012 release of “The Avengers”. A radical idea at the time, Kevin Feige’s masterpiece put all the heroes from the previous Marvel Phase One films together in one big team film that conquered the world at the box office for $ 1.5 billion.

4. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” The Russo brothers, who started directing “Winter Soldier” into the MCU before taking on government affairs for “Civil War” and eventually “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), were really impressed with “Winter Soldier”. It’s a classic spy thriller with a superhero twist. And Robert Redford as the villain is a really nice touch. But what really drives it to size is the way it gets it. It brings people. It gets the world. It drives the idea that you have to do what you have to do, even if you know it won’t work.

3. “Black Panther” “Black Panther” meets our expectations with beautiful camera work and breathtaking costume design. And something else that the film does well: Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger is a mature villain with whom you sometimes have pity.

2. “Logan” James Mangold’s small-scale western game changes the entire superhero genre and dares to defy the standards by which these films are supposed to work. It’s just a great movie for every normal standard.

1. “Spider-Man: In the Spider Verses” The best superhero films and films in general are the most human. And despite animation, despite the crazy cast of Spider-People, “Spider-Verse” is as real as films, despite the bizarre premise.

