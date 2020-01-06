advertisement

Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix popped during his acceptance speech for the best actor at the Golden Globes awards.

Phoenix, a lifelong vegan, started his speech by thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press, which hosts the Golden Globes, for preparing their meals at the plant-based event. He said: “It really sends a strong message.”

Phoenix would then have a message for its best actor candidates.

“We all know that there is no best actor. Something like that was created to sell advertisements for the television program. “

He continued to congratulate his fellow citizens.

“I cannot believe the beautiful, fascinating, unique work that you have all done this year. I know people say that, but I am really honored to be mentioned with you.”

Towards the end of the acceptance speech, Phoenix would also encourage its actors and the Hollywood elite to get better results when it comes to activism specifically related to the recent wildfires in Australia.

“It’s really nice that so many people have come and sent their good wishes to Australia, but we have to do more. It’s such a nice touch,” said Phoenix.

He added: “I was not always a virtuous man. I am learning so much and so many of you in this room have given me several options for getting it right, and I am deeply grateful. “

“But I think we can hopefully form a unit together and actually make some changes. It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives, and I hope we can do that, ”continued Phoenix.

In conclusion, he said, “Sometimes or later, we don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs to receive the awards.” You’re welcome. I will try to do better and I hope you will too. “

After winning Best Actor at the Golden Globes, Joaquin Phoenix announced that he was being tempted to speak to reporters backstage.

He mocked a reporter who asked him how he was preparing for the role.

“Isn’t that old news? I felt like I was talking about it for 6 months?” Asked Phoenix.

Phoenix continued: “I answered this question. You mean you want it again? Would you like a different version of it? Try to change it a little or what should I do? “

Then Phoenix answered the question: “It was a long process. I think the way I worked on it was pretty unpredictable. I didn’t attack it linearly. “

“I think I was very curious about the drugs he was taking and the effects, the side effects, of these drugs,” continued Phoenix.

“This led us to realize that we had to have this wild weight fluctuation,” said Phoenix.

He continued: “I have read several political assassination books that have a personality type similar to that with which I ultimately defined Arthur. I will not say what they are. I think these people have enough attention so I prefer not to mention them by name, the men I studied and on whom I built the character. “

Phoenix concluded: “I feel like I answered this question 6 months ago. Thanks for the question.”

What do you think of Phoenix’s acceptance speech and its mini press conference with reporters behind the scenes?

