In news that made enthusiastic fans of the Joker film shudder or roll his eyes, Joaquin Phoenix exclaimed “systemic racism” when he was named “Best Actor” for Arthur Fleck at the British Academy Film Awards.

Phoenix said he felt “contradictory,” other talented color actors “didn’t have the same privilege” and were “part of the problem.”

Phoenix said at BAFTA: “I am very honored and privileged to be here tonight. BAFTAs have always supported my career and I am deeply grateful. “

He continued, “But I have to say I feel conflicted because so many of my actors who deserve it don’t have the same privilege. I think we’re sending a very clear message to people with colors that you have here not welcome. I think that’s the message we send to people who have contributed so much to our medium and industry and in a way that we benefit from. “

He added: “I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment, even though we do it ourselves every year. People just want to be recognized, valued and respected for their work. This is not a self-righteous judgment since I am myself I am ashamed to say that I am part of the problem. I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I am working on are included. “

Phoenix concluded his speech by saying, “But I think it’s more than just a multicultural set. I think we really need to make an effort to really understand systemic racism. I think it’s the obligation of the people who created and maintained a system of oppression and benefited from being the ones who break it down, so it’s up to us. “

Chinese-American director Lulu Wang – whose film The Farewell was nominated for best foreign film – said the room fell silent and thanked Phoenix for his words:

“An uncomfortable silence filled the hall for a long, noticeable moment. Thank you very much, Joaquin. “

But as you can see from the video above, the room burst out with jubilation after completing his speech. There was no moment of silence.

Ricky Gervais sarcastically ridiculed Phoenix and tweeted:

Very proud of all these actors who point out the lack of diversity at award ceremonies. I bet if they had known the nominations in advance, they wouldn’t even have appeared in the hope of winning themselves.

– Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 3, 2020

Phoenix also did this at the Golden Globes and peppered his acceptance speech with mantras about equality, the environment and change. “We all know that there is no best actor,” he said, among other things.

He also explained:

“But I think we can hopefully form a unit together and actually make some changes. It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives, and I hope we can do it. “

Similar to the “Oscars So White” campaign, the BAFTA Awards made themselves felt this year due to a lack of diversity. A mimetic hashtag, #BaftasSoWhite, was even used on social media.

Prince William addressed the situation during the ceremony and advocated diversity and inclusion:

“We’re talking again about the need to do more to address diversity in the industry. This can no longer be correct these days … BAFTA takes this problem seriously and, after this year’s nominations, has launched a comprehensive review to ensure that the opportunities are available to everyone. “

Phoenix won the Best Actor Award through Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

