advertisement

Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix was arrested during Jane Fonda’s weekly Fire Drill Fridays protests in Washington, DC.

Before Phoenix was arrested, he made a speech against climate change.

In his speech, Phoenix explains: “I have not prepared anything. People spoke so intelligently and eloquently. However, I think that the environmental movement doesn’t talk about it very often, or that when talking about climate change, the meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change. “

advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYWcmcTEOVQ (/ embed)

Phoenix continues: “I think sometimes we wonder what we can do in this fight against climate change. And there is something you can do today and tomorrow by deciding what you consume. “

See also: Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix Slams Awards shows after winning the best actor at Golden Globes

“I struggle so much with what I can sometimes do. There are things I cannot avoid. I flew here on a plane tonight, or rather last night. But one thing I can do is change my eating habits. So I urge you all to join me, ”Phoenix concluded.

CBS News reports that Phoenix will march alongside Jane Fonda and Susan Sarandon after the speech.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​currently marching with Jane Fonda and Susan Sarandon to a climate protest in DC.

pic.twitter.com/L0tgsCwcSq

– Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 10, 2020

A photo by CNN editor Jason Hoffman shows how Phoenix is ​​confronted by the Capitol Police. Hoffman writes: “Joaquin Phoenix took part in Jane Fonda’s” Fire Drill Friday “today and was taken away by the Capitol Police.

Joaquin Phoenix participated in Jane Fonda’s “Fire Drill Friday” today and was led away by the Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/jl0u9OdAoY

– Jason Hoffman (@ JasonHoffman93) January 10, 2020

See also: Joaquin Phoenix left the Joker interview after a question about film violence

Fire Drill Fridays’ Ira Arlook told CBS News that Phoenix and actor Martin Sheen were arrested during the protest.

Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki informed CBS News that 147 people had been detained. They have been accused of being crowded and handicapped or harassed.

Sheen was reportedly arrested 77 times.

I didn’t know when we met for the # FireDrillFridays protest that Martin Sheen & Joaquin Phoenix would be arrested. It was the 77th time Sheen was arrested, which means that he did this before fame and I respect Phoenix with his vegan diet as activism! @FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/vPyVnA6q8s

– Dr. Omekongo Dibinga (@omekongo), January 11, 2020

Actresses Piper Perabo and Diane Lane arrested during climate protest

Phoenix and Sheen aren’t the first celebrities to be arrested at Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill on Friday to protest climate change. “In November, Diane Lane, actress at Dawn of Justice, along with Piper Perabo, was arrested by Coyote Ugly.

What do you think of Joaquin Phoenix being arrested?

(Visited 31 times, 63 visits today)

advertisement