advertisement

Jim Carrey’s “Mr. Pickles” is back, even if “Mr. Pickles’ doll time is still far away for the foreseeable future.

Jim Carrey, “kidding”

Nicole Wilder / SHOWTIME

advertisement

In this exclusive IndieWire version, Showtime has released the trailer for the second season for the series “Kidding”, directed by Jim Carrey. Carreys Jeff “Mr. Pickles” Piccirillo is back, even if “Mr. Pickles’ doll time is still far away for the foreseeable future.

“If you’re for” Mr. Pickles Puppet Time, “we’re sorry, kids,” explains a news anchor at the beginning of the trailer (which you can see below). “He’s not here right now.” Of course, that’s not a good explanation for the legion of children who made their parents buy their Mr. Pickles dolls for them. The child in the trailer is amazed at his Mr. Rogersian hero. Where did you go?”

It looks like Jeff went on quite an adventure. At least pretty much the adventure in his head. But he knows the kids need him and it’s time to go home. (He even sings a song about it.) Jeff wants to get the show back on the air, but as the trailer makes clear, it’s easier said than done. Especially since his puppet maker Didi (Catherine Keener) has to deal with her own frustrations after the show has been canceled.

Looking back at the first season, Ben Travers of IndieWire wrote: “Kidding strives to appreciate the difficult emotions associated with losses while reconciling the story with a positive attitude. Jeff’s belief in human nature is not a joke. His sincerity is treated with sincere respect and is often seen as a solution instead of the problem. When the worst happens, it is a fascinating challenge for anyone who wants to leave cynicism behind as a recognized cultural discourse: if Jeff doesn’t make it, what hope do we mortals have? ? “

The second season of “Kidding” was originally supposed to premiere in November, but Showtime has cranked it up to combine the series with the last season of “Homeland”. It will be premiered on Sunday, February 9th, at 10 p.m. ET.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement