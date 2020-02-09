advertisement

After a first season full of creative inspiration, but affected by tonal instability, the return of the show is as entertaining as it is revealing.

The new season of “Kidding” is exactly the kind of season 2 that every show should strive for. Dave Holstein’s debut episodes offered a fascinating premise, imaginative storytelling, and strong performances (especially by Star Jim Carrey), but the show’s morbid theme was overused by dark atmospheres and difficult tonal fluctuations – a black comedy in which the descriptor overloaded the genre , In season 2, Jeff Pickles (Carrey), beloved show host for children, emerges from his grief trap, deals with his feelings and offers enough serious entertainment so that his pursuit of happiness not only feels attainable, but already feels in action.

And yet “Kidding” does not lose the characteristic features that made it click at all. Mr. Pickles’ melancholy perspective remains, even if his surroundings brighten. New and old dolls fill the frame and earn half an hour in the spotlight of an episode featured in “Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time ”; Carrey remains at the top of his game and gets a much-needed haircut that shows not only that Jeff is ready to change, but also the show. What has been improved this year is just the streamlining, optimization, and trust required to make a good show great, and “Kidding” shows its ambitious potential in an excellent second season.

It also helps that inventor Dave Holstein has a smart plan to follow the stunning cliffhanger of the season one finale. After Peter (Justin Kirk) offers Jeff a joint, the brutal anti-drug father politely refuses, goes back to his car, and promptly drives through his separated wife’s new friend. While viewers had seen Jeff snap before tearing his office apart, this was a step further. What does it mean that a man who preaches kindness, forgiveness and family is trying to murder another person?

Season 2 doesn’t shy away from the question, nor does Jeff let it off the hook. Saying more about what happened to the strange love triangle of Peter, Jeff and Jill (Judy Greer) would spoil a unique but honest mix of happy breaks, tough decisions and emotional breakthroughs. But what Holstein does with the group works because it somehow manages to stay true to everyone without dragging the conflict too long or finding an easy way out.

In the meantime, Mr. Pickles also has problems at work. His show has not been seen for the first time in 30 years, the result of a sponsorship dispute in his Christmas speech about death, and Jeff broke up with his father Seb (Frank Langella) to find a new, morally delicate way means to help children. In short, Jeff creates a doll of his own with a built-in two-way communicator so that children can talk to him whenever they want and he can talk back. From Mr. Pickles’ innocent perspective, he only helps children in difficult times when they can’t speak to anyone. But when parents start to recognize the toy’s abilities, Jeff will have a lot to do and will be forced to face the two sides of himself: the side that wants to give up its own identity for the benefit of the children, and the side, which he is when he’s not Mr. Pickles.

Beth Corey Dubber / Showtime

Holstein annoys the conflict over 10 memorable and moving episodes. Each entry is characterized by its own arches and at the same time forms a rich, surprising ending. Executive producer Michel Gondry returns to two directorial episodes, one of which is entirely in “Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time ”and another set on the open ocean. Jake Schreier and Kimberly Peirce complement the talented directorial team and use the world-famous, beautiful puppet shows, the set and the solid props. The second season of “Kidding” spends more time sharing Jeff’s playful mentality with the audience and integrating the show within a show in a way that creates more emotional arches and visually striking scenes. Seeing Jim Carrey climb in a huge hand is a beautiful, unforgettable picture – just like Catherine Keener is waving an ax, but for different reasons. (Another bonus: Keener gets more to do this year.)

Given the challenging theme, ambition, and adjustments between seasons, a comparison needs to be made between what “Kidding” did and what Damon Lindelof’s “The Leftovers” did in 2014-2015. The goals of “Kidding” are not as profound and the changes are less drastic – a haircut with highlights is not synonymous with the introduction of a brand new cast in a brand new city. But just like critics after a few episodes of the refreshed “leftovers”, I would strongly encourage anyone who tried to contact Kidding last year to try again. Whatever you wanted to enjoy, be it Carrey’s invigorating comedic energy or the sincere lessons of the children’s program from an adult’s perspective, it’s now more accessible.

What Holstein, Gondry, Carrey and the “Kidding” band have accomplished is bold without grasping, sweet without becoming too saccharine, and thoughtful without becoming obtrusive. Season 2 is easier, but only enough to make it fly.

Note: A-

Season 2 “Joke” premiered on Sunday, February 9th at 10pm ET at Showtime.

